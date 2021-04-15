How Jim Furyk’s loopy swing gets him on the fairways as others hit long at RBC Heritage

More from the series RBC Heritage 2021 With limited spectators for the 2021 event, RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is Hilton Head’s first big, in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Island Packet is your guide for updates and information throughout the tournament. Expand All

Even at 50, Jim Furyk is driving the ball as long as he ever has in his long career.

That doesn’t mean he’s outhitting many players.

The golf courses have gotten bigger, and players are hitting the ball longer, said Furyk, noting that the 100th player in the world these days drives nearly 300 yards.

“In essence, I’m not going backward but, in comparison to the middle of the field, I am,” Furyk said following his solid one-under par performance Thursday in the first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Furyk, one of the most recognizable players in the field with his loopy swing — and a determined style that’s earned him the nickname “The Grinder” — has 17 PGA Tour victories, including the 2003 U.S. Open.

In 2010, he won the FedExCup, a season-long points competition that culminates with the FedExCup Playoffs, a series of three events to determine the champion. He won PGA Tour player of the year honors that same year.

“I have a lot of great memories,” Furyk said of Harbour Town Golf Links, which he first played in 1995, after turning in his scorecard. “Some heartbreaks. But a couple wins and some good times.”

Furyk, who grew up in Pennsylvania, won the Heritage in 2010 and 2015, and finished second in 2006.

The leaders

Furyk’s score of 70 left him 7 back of leader Stewart Cink of Duluth, Georgia, another player who isn’t known for his big hitting. Cink fired a 63 eight-under-par in the first round of the 53rd annual Heritage.

Play continues Friday and Saturday before concluding Sunday.

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, the United Kingdom’s Matt Wallace was in second place with 65, two strokes back, followed by Charles Howell III of Orlando; Billy Horschel of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; and Harold Varner III of Charlotte, all at 66. Among the players still on the course Cameron Smith was six under par and two back from the leader.

Furyk, who now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, birdied two and five, bogied seven and parred the remaining 15 holes but was disappointed with how his first round ended. He missed 4-foot birdie chance on the final hole, one of the few good opportunities he had.

“I played a solid round of golf today,” Furyk said. “I just didn’t make a lot of birdies.”

He was grouped with younger players Richy Werenski, 29, of West Palm Beach, Florida, who finished 2 under, and Michael Kim, 27, of Dallas, who had a 72.

“It’s fun. I still have the ability to come out and play and, then a golf course like this, a good chance to compete,” Furyk said.

On long, open courses, Furyk gives up too much yardage to the youngsters but, on courses where accuracy is at a premium, such as Harbour Town Golf Links with its narrow fairways, Furyk always has a shot.

“You can’t just mindlessly just go ahead and hit as hard as you can on most holes,” he said of the Pete Dye-designed course. “You really have to place it.”

The way courses these days are set up, equipment and the style of players have changed, Furyk said, but not Harbour Town.

“It shows you that you don’t have to be 7,600 yards long to be a great golf course, and this one’s held up,” he said. “It’s a nice reprieve, and it’s a little different style of golf than what we see on a weekly basis on the tour.”

Furyk is entered in mostly senior events this year, and he won the first two he entered. He won’t qualify for any major tournaments. But he is still out to win at tournaments with courses he says suit his accurate style of play.

“I like picking out some of my favorite golf courses in places I think I can win and compete and play well.”