Hurricane Dorian: Here’s where to find vital info before, during and after the storm

Hurricane Dorian may be taking aim at the Carolinas Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian.

Government and other websites in the Carolinas will provide vital information about Hurricane Dorian before, during and after the storm. The sites will list emergency shelters, road closures and how else the storm is impacting your community.

Here are the two key statewide government sites:

▪ South Carolina emergency shelters, closings and delays and other vital Dorian information will be listed on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division website, scemd.org.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both our website, https://t.co/J3bs5wRCmq, and the SC Emergency Manager app now in “Emergency Mode”. All Hurricane #Dorian information up front & easy to access. Get the app in App Store:https://t.co/fU9zIBU8mS - & on Google Play: https://t.co/621m1QR9sD #SCTweets #SCWX pic.twitter.com/Dz3n3bnTIx — SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 31, 2019

▪ In North Carolina, check NC Emergency Management’s Twitter and other social channels for Dorian updates.

Here are some helpful hurricane season tips from NC Emergency Management meteorologist Katie Webster. Follow our social channels for updates on Hurricane #Dorian and weather-related safety tips. #ncwx #severewx #ReadyNC pic.twitter.com/TU1pGFsbaj — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) August 31, 2019

▪ To see which gas stations in the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida have run out of gas, are low on fuel or still have plenty, check gasbuddy.com.

Gas Buddy expanded its fuel availability tracker to include #Florida, #Georgia and #SouthCarolina ahead of Dorian.

“When a motorist is near a station that has no gas, diesel or power, the GasBuddy app will automatically display NO GAS or NO DIESEL or NO POWER icons next to the station on the list screen, and the station will be highlighted in red on the map screen,” according to the GasBuddy website.

Also check these key coastal county sites for storm information:

▪ Brunswick County: brunswickcountync.gov/dorian/

▪ Dare County: On Twitter @DareCountyEM.

Sign up for emergency alerts from Dare County Emergency Management at darenc.com/alerts. You can receive alerts via text, email or phone call.

▪ Horry County, S.C.: emd.horrycounty.org .

Correspondent Steve Lyttle contributed.