At least 250,000 without power in the Carolinas as Tropical Storm Zeta pushes through

More than 250,000 customers in the Carolinas were without power Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Zeta unleashed strong winds.

Zeta was a Category 2 hurricane when forecasters say it made landfall at about 4 p.m. Wednesday near Cocodrie, Louisiana. The system, which downgraded overnight to a tropical storm, was expected to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 60 mph as it continued its track toward the northeast.

In North Carolina, there were more than 89,000 outages as of 10 a.m., data show. The highest concentrations were in Rutherford, Henderson and other counties in the western part of the state, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Power outages also hit Upstate South Carolina. Throughout the state, more than 160,000 customers were without power as of 10 a.m., according to the online tracking tool on the website poweroutage.us.

Some of those are customers from Duke Energy, which listed about 125,000 outages in the western part of the state.

“#Zeta is bringing high winds through the Carolinas causing outages due to flying debris, fallen trees and downed poles and lines,” the company wrote on Twitter. “Use extreme caution and avoid contact with downed power lines and other debris during and after a storm.”

South Carolina utilities provider Blue Ridge Electric Co-op also reported outages and said crews were weighing the damage.

“There are 41,000 Blue Ridge Electric Co-op members without power due to heavy rains and damaging winds form Hurricane Zeta,” the provider wrote at about 9:40 a.m. in a Facebook post. “A Duke transmission outage is affecting members in northern Greenville County.”

Zeta packed 60-mph winds and was about 50 miles west of Asheville as of 8 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

As the storm moved across the Southeast, more than 2 million customers lost power, CNN reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.