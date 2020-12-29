New Year’s weather ‘mess’ in Charlotte could douse outdoor holiday plans, NWS says

A weather “mess” could douse your outdoor holiday plans in the Charlotte area on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, National Weather Service meteorologists said Tuesday.

Clouds from a nasty weather system that’s forecast to produce everything from snow to freezing rain in the Midwest could begin to “creep in” to parts of the Carolinas on Tuesday night, according to a tweet by the NWS office in Greer, S.C.

When the worst of the system arrives in the Charlotte region on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, expect “heavy rain” and even thunderstorms, NWS forecasters said in a special weather statement at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Charlotte has a 60% chance of rain late Thursday afternoon and an 80% chance at night, according to the latest NWS forecast at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Expect a 90% chance of showers on New Year’s Day, and a possible thunderstorm between noon and 4 p.m., NWS meteorologists said.

Showers could linger until 9 p.m. Friday, according to the NWS forecast.

The good news: With a forecast low temperature of 52 degrees on both New Year’s Eve and New Years’ Day, temperatures are expected to be too warm to support sleet and freezing rain, meteorologists said.

The rain is expected to moved from the region by late Friday, and Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high near 65, according to the NWS..

Dry and seasonable across the area for today. See the mess over the middle part of the country? Yeah.. That will be heading our way for New Years Eve and New Years Day.. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/SeE8V3nrvu — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) December 29, 2020