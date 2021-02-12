Sleet, freezing rain could make driving ‘hazardous’ in Charlotte area, NWS warns

Freezing rain with sleet mixed in could make driving “hazardous” in parts of the Charlotte area this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists said Friday.

In a winter weather advisory, the NWS forecasters said a “light freezing rain or freezing drizzle” was expected again Friday night and early Saturday, after a similar wintry glazed roads on Friday morning in Mooresville, Statesville and other parts of Iredell County, as well as Catawba and Rowan counties.

The freezing rain could produce an icy glaze on roads, bridges and sidewalks, according to the NWS.

And while much of the Friday morning glaze was melting through the day, more could develop on Friday night into Saturday as temperatures are expected to hit 32 degrees again in those areas, NWS forecasters said.

Sleet could mix in “at times” with the freezing rain, according to the advisory.

Little or no ice accumulation is expected, forecasters said.

Only rain is expected in Charlotte, as lows are forecast to stay a couple of degrees above freezing, which is 32 degrees.

Charlotte has a 100% chance of rain on Saturday, when a high of only 37 degrees is expected, NWS forecasters said.

Sunday in Charlotte is expected to be much the same, with a 70% chance of rain and a forecast high of 37 degrees.

On Presidents Day, the chance of showers falls to 50%, while the forecast high climbs begrudgingly to 47 degrees.

But showers are expected to again strengthen in Charlotte on Monday night and stick around through at least Thursday, according to the NWS.

Thursday is when another bout of severe weather, this one in the form of thunderstorms, could barrel into the Charlotte region from the Midwest, NWS meteorologist Mike Rehnberg told The Charlotte Observer on Friday.

“It’s definitely a possibility right now,” he said.