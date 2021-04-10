Severe storms barrel toward Charlotte with ‘damaging’ winds. Here’s the latest.

A batch of severe storms with potentially damaging straight-line winds and even a tornado could reach Charlotte by 3 p.m. Saturday, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

NWS radar shows more storms arriving by about 7 p.m. and lasting until 11 p.m., when the severe weather is expected to leave and move to the East.

“Isolated strong to severe T-storms are possible this afternoon into this evening,” the NWS said on Twitter. “The main potential impacts from this system are damaging wind gusts.

“However, a brief weak tornado cannot be ruled out with this activity,” according to the NWS.

At noon, NWS radar showed storms in the S.C. and N.C. mountains. That line of severe weather is expected to barrel east through Upstate S.C. and the N.C. foothills and Piedmont, according to the NWS office in Greer, S.C.

At 6 a.m. Saturday, the NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook bulletin warning of the threat.

Charlotte’s chance of showers and thunderstorms rises to 80% by Saturday night, according to the NWS forecast at 1 p.m. Saturday.

A high of 76 is forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures expected to near 81 degrees by Tuesday, NWS meteorologists said.

This is a developing story.

Isolated strong to severe T-storms are possible this afternoon into this evening. The main potential impacts from this system are damaging wind gusts; However, a brief weak tornado cannot be ruled out with this activity.#ncwx #scwx #gawx



Here is a breakdown of the timing: pic.twitter.com/4vjQFF3czx — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 10, 2021