Myers Park administrators are sending teens the wrong message on sexual violence

MPHS must change its approach

As a licensed clinical mental health counselor specializing in adolescent trauma, I have treated many students from Myers Park High School. I believe schools have a responsibility to ensure a safe learning environment.

In the face of reported sexual assaults at Myers Park, the school has sent a clear message to students: You don’t matter.

While several brave young women have shared stories of sexual harassment or violence at the school, there may be others not coming forward because of the precedent the administration set.

When adolescents are not heard, or worse, not believed, they shut down and lose faith in the system that’s meant to protect them.

As a licensed counselor, I have heard the many reasons that students no longer go to this administration. According to news reports, some students say they never received a response to their complaint, or their concerns were not taken seriously, or they were manipulated into remaining silent.

How is a student supposed to feel safe after being violated if the administration blames them for being where they were when the attack occurred, or asks if they realize how this will affect the perpetrator?

These are textbook responses of what not to say to someone who reports an assault. By taking this path, Myers Park administration is teaching the next generation how to gaslight a community in order to avoid responsibility. It’s also perpetuating a toxic culture of distrust and silence.

My hope is that the Myers Park administration takes accountability for not doing what was legally required, improves training on Title IX requirements, and begins to approach these matters with the sensitivity students deserve.

Administrators must show through their actions on campus that they are working to rebuild trust. After all, adolescents need to be shown what healthy leadership and accountability is as they transition into adulthood.

Diana Levitt, Charlotte