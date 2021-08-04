CMS board member calls for investigation of Myers Park High sexual assault response

Myers Park High School in Charlotte, on June 17, 2021. Two former students allege they were raped in the woods in 2014 and 2015, and brought lawsuits saying administrators violated their Title IX rights. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

At least one Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board member wants an investigation into how Myers Park High administrators — particularly Principal Mark Bosco — handled past reports of sexual violence and harassment on campus.

And another board member, Jennifer De La Jara, told The Charlotte Observer this week that when Bosco’s contract comes up on the board’s agenda next Tuesday: “I will vote against renewing the contract.”

CMS officials on Wednesday would not say whether there’s any investigation into Bosco or alleged violations at the high school of students’ Title IX rights.

The Observer reported last week that new revelations of past reported sexual violence call into question how effective CMS’ attempts at Title IX reform were, even after a federal investigation revealed problems. Title IX, part of federal education law, requires federally funded schools and colleges follow strict protocol when responding to reports of sexual assault.

An earlier investigation by the Observer found CMS likely needs fresh investigations under Title IX as more survivors have come forth.

Through protests and public hearings at school meetings, several former students who say they were assaulted or harassed at Myers Park have called on the principal to resign.

Bosco, whose contract expired June 30, has been on medical leave during the school’s summer break. The Observer has been unable to reach him.

His contract renewal is expected to be on the school board’s meeting agenda for Aug. 10. The board’s agenda typically is not made public until the Friday before.

The Observer emailed each board member to ask their position on renewing Bosco’s contract. Board member Sean Strain says he’s called on district leaders to investigate issues at Myers Park, in light of two older lawsuits and newer complaints from students that their reports to administrators of sexual harassment and assaults were not taken seriously.

“I have not decided, as I have not been briefed on any findings of investigations to date,” said Strain, when asked whether he would vote to renew Bosco’s contract. “I try not to take positions without all of the facts before me.”

Strain added: “I have not been briefed as to the existence or not of such an investigation, although I have certainly asked for one to take place.”

Several national experts interviewed by the Observer last month on Title IX and campus response to sexual violence said a new investigation — even into reported rape cases now more than five years old — could reveal whether systemic issues continue at Myers Park. And a therapist who spent years working with Myers Park families told the Observer: “... Through what parents have disclosed to me in a therapeutic setting, and my own interactions with MPHS faculty, I am deeply concerned about the culture MPHS administration has created.”

Bosco’s contract as CMS principal

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Bosco appears to be back on campus. In an email the Observer obtained Wednesday, Bosco wrote to Myers Park High staff on Aug. 1: “Team — I am sorry to send this email and disturb your summer break. I’m just returning to the office after taking medical leave and I realize this is my first email in over a month. I’ll explain more when we meet in August.”

CMS’ communications team did not respond to the Observers’ question regarding whether he will be the principal of Myers Park High to start the 2021-22 school year.

Bosco was at the helm of the high school when years-old cases brought into question how Bosco and school leaders responded to reports of rape and sexual violence. In recent weeks, many former students have shared stories of harassment or sexual violence on the Myers Park High campus. CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston has said he would talk with administrators and Title IX liaisons in the district to review federal mandates and school-level training for employees and students.

At a recent school board meeting, Bosco’s contract — up for renewal — was left out of a long list of CMS administrators approved for another year. CMS officials later characterized the omission as a mistake.

“Due to an administrative oversight resulting from Mr. Bosco being designated as on leave in our Human Resources information systems, his file was not identified for inclusion into tonight’s recommendations for approval,” a CMS statement read.

The district originally hired Bosco in August 1994 as a middle grades social studies teacher at Northwest School of the Arts. After various reassignments and promotions, he was named the principal of Myers Park High in July 2013.

His current salary is $149,462. According to the district’s record of employment on Bosco, 51, he’s never been suspended or demoted for disciplinary reasons or placed on administrative leave.