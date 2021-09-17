Teen charged after girl accuses him of sexual assault at high school, CMPD says

A 15-year-old boy is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at Olympic High School on Monday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The teens knew each other, police said in a statement to the Observer on Friday.

The suspect is charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

Officials at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they are aware of the sexual assault allegation at the school on Sandy Porter Road, the district said in a statement to WSOC-TV.

“We have been in contact with CMPD and will continue to provide any support needed,” the CMS statement read.

CMS did not immediately respond to an Observer request for comment.

The allegation at Olympic comes about a month after CMS said it would strengthen anti-harassment training both for staff and the student body, and create a task force to review how student reports of sexual misconduct are handled, the Observer previously reported.

Former students at Myers Park High School have said school administrators and a police officer mishandled their reports of being raped, leading to two Title IX lawsuits and other complaints against CMS, the Observer previously reported.

The two women reported being sexually assaulted in the woods adjacent to Myers Park High School in 2014 and 2015.

