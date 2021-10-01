Students hold protest at Olympic High following rape at school 

Students walked out of classrooms and held a large peaceful protest at Olympic High on Friday morning, calling on more to be done to protect students after a recent rape at the school.

A 15-year-old boy was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at Olympic High on Monday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. The male student is charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

The teens knew each other, police said in a statement to the Observer.

The Olympic High boycott, as one flyer described it, was held for the “safety of females in our school,” and many believe the school isn’t “taking these allegations seriously.”

Initially, students planned to stay home from school Friday but ended up holding a large protest outside, shortly after a school assembly where student safety was discussed.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

CMS Title IX issues

The report of sexual violence at Olympic comes about a month after CMS said it would strengthen anti-harassment training both for staff and the student body, and create a task force to review how student reports of sexual misconduct are handled, the Observer previously reported.

The task force, which includes students, met for the first time last month. Title IX training for teachers and staff was held prior to the start of school, and training for students also has taken place. Title IX liaison information is also now prominently displayed on each school’s website.

Title IX is a federal civil rights law that entitles students to an education free of sexual harassment. Regulations require schools to educate students on their rights and make it clear how to file a Title IX complaint.

The changes come as CMS leaders have been criticized for how the district has responded to issues at Myers Park High School, where former students have sued following sexual assaults on campus, and others have held protests over alleged Title IX violations, the Observer previously reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The two women reported being sexually assaulted in the woods adjacent to Myers Park High School in 2014 and 2015. The school’s principal was placed on paid leave this summer as an investigation began into whether Myers Park administrators discouraged female students from making formal reports about sexual violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.