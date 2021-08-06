CMS suspends Myers Park principal after complaints of school’s sexual assault response 

Glen Stephens holds a sign in showing support for victims of sexual assault and rape while at a protest against sexual assault at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. kfrazier@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has suspended Myers Park Principal Mark Bosco with pay, according to a message the district sent Friday afternoon to school families. The Charlotte Observer confirmed the suspension with a CMS official.

An interim principal for Myers Park has not yet been publicly named.

The school, and Bosco, have been the subject of complaints from current and former students who say reports of sexual harassment and past cases of reported rape have not been taken seriously. The sexual assault reports involved students and complaints have centered on whether Bosco provided students with adequate support. Some have accused the school of failing to follow federal law.

The Observer reported last week that new revelations of past reported sexual violence call into question how effective CMS’ attempts at Title IX reform were, even after a federal investigation revealed problems. Title IX, part of federal education law, requires federally funded schools and colleges to follow strict protocol when responding to reports of sexual assault.

An earlier investigation by the Observer found CMS likely needs fresh investigations under Title IX as more survivors have come forth.

Through protests and public hearings at school meetings, several former students who say they were assaulted or harassed at Myers Park have called on the principal to resign.

Bosco, whose contract expired June 30, has been on medical leave during the school’s summer break. The Observer has been unable to reach him.

His contract was eligible for renewal at the school board’s Aug. 10 meeting. The Observer reported on Wednesday that at least one board member had asked for a new investigation into Myers Park High’s handling of sexual assault reports, and another said she would not support renewing Bosco’s contract.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.