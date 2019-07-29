CMS’ most successful leader rose up from the ranks, never got enough credit

Find another CMS leader like Clark





Regarding “Wilcox resigning as CMS chief after 2 years on job” (July 20) and related articles:

CMS has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years searching for and compensating superintendents it brought in from around the country.

None of them have lasted long.

However, the best superintendent CMS had was Ann Clark, someone who rose through the ranks of the CMS system. She was not as appreciated as she deserved.

Anne Spence Laukaitis, Concord

Long-term fix needed on housing

The timing of the article “City claims victory on affordable housing goal” (July 21) seemed like creative accounting and felt politically manipulative.

In Charlotte, demolition of housing without replacement has always been a driver of families losing their homes. I expect a net increase in the number of units needed, even after all 5,000 new units are occupied.

Cannot the city, county, business leaders and developers come together with a solution? Or are a state or federal mandate necessary?

Ashley E. Council, Charlotte

Council wrong to condemn Trump

I regret that I have to witness such and inept mayor and city council.

The Charlotte City Council, most of them being Democrats, can dislike the president all they want.

However, it is not their place to adopt a resolution “strongly condemning” him for the “send her back” chant at the ECU rally.

You still have to question their decision to bring the Republican National Convention to Charlotte. We certainly know dollars will be spent and there will be national and global coverage. However, beyond that nothing will come of it except perhaps some rioting.

Jim Beatty, Charlotte

The truth about renewable energy

In response to “Targeting fossil fuels is targeting jobs, (July 24 Forum):

In April of 2019, the U.S. generated more electricity from renewable sources than coal for the first time ever.

At least 50 coal-fired power plants have shut since Trump took office and utility companies across America are shutting more down.

Currently over 3.3 million jobs have been created by renewable energy sources overshadowing coal jobs 3 to 1. Clean energy employment grew 3.6 percent in 2018. Employers expect 6 percent job growth in 2019.

Coal added only 2000 jobs in 2018.

Clean energy jobs offer higher wages than the national average and are widely available to workers without college degrees.

Real facts. America wins with renewables.

Jim Fortner, Charlotte

It’s the deficit that worries me

I take issue with recent Forum writers’ claims that Donald Trump “has the economy booming” or has significantly reduced unemployment.

GDP growth in the Trump years is modest and consistent with that of the last few years under Obama. Unemployment was at 5.6 percent at the end of 2014, steadily declined to 4 percent by 2018 and remains at nearly that level today.

These are positive trends, though hardly dramatic and certainly not significantly changed from the previous administration.

One big change from the Obama years is Trump’s $300 billion per year increase in the federal deficit.

The same massive deficits occurred when similar supply-side policies were enacted by Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

Let’s hope we don’t suffer financial calamities, like the savings and loan crisis and Great Recession, that occurred at the end of those administrations.

Terry Neal, Mooresville

Mueller probe worth every penny

Joe Moran

During the Mueller hearing, Arizona GOP Congresswoman Debbie Lesko charged that Robert Mueller’s investigation was a giant waste of taxpayer money (cost estimate: $30 million).

Was $30 million really too much to pay to investigate what continues to be a serious, ongoing national threat?

One single F-35 fighter jet costs taxpayers three times that and we’re building 2,663 of them. All of them together cannot defend against the actual danger Mueller was investigating.

The time and cost of his work is a drop in the bucket compared to the time and money we need to spend to get to the bottom of what Russia did in the 2016 elections — and continues to do.

Joe Moran, Durham