Evidence against Bishop is overwhelming and I don’t share his values

Support Bishop? You support his values

You knew it was coming. After an excellent editorial with overwhelming evidence showing that Dan Bishop practices hate and discrimination, and has done it for many years, Republican defenders would sally forth. (“That’s not the Dan Bishop I know,” Aug. 16 Forum)

Is it because they honestly believe that Bishop is as clean as the wind-driven snow or because they support the Trump-led movement to take us back to the discrimination glory days of the ‘50s and ‘60s?

To support Bishop is to accept his values. Hopefully, most of us totally reject those values.

Bonner Mills, Mount Holly

It was wrong to demonize Bishop

Regarding “Dan Bishop’s harsh history of discrimination,” (Aug. 14 Editorial):

I have known and worked with Dan Bishop for 25 years. In addition to being a brilliant lawyer and effective public servant, he has unfailingly treated individuals with respect and compassion.

I have witnessed Dan, on countless occasions, demonstrate kindness to others, regardless of their party, gender, race, creed or orientation.

The editorial was divisive, mean-spirited, and beneath you. Advocate against the politician all you wish, but do not demonize a good man in the process.

Todd Capitano, Charlotte

Cooper hasn’t helped Charlotte roads

NCDOT has released the final draft of its 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Plan and, disappointingly, no relief is in sight for Charlotte’s major highways.

Tracy Hamm

The widening of I-77 from center city to the S.C. line won’t begin until 2029. The Independence Boulevard expressway has been delayed, and U.S. 521 through the heart of Ballantyne won’t see relief until nearly 2030.

The widening of I-85 from Charlotte to Gastonia has also been delayed.

This is not how you build a proper transportation network for our state’s largest city and one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.

With 2020 approaching, I hope voters will consider whether Gov. Roy Cooper deserves to be re-elected after his first term failed to deliver relief for Charlotte’s highly congested and unsafe corridors.

Tracy M. Hamm, Charlotte

A reminder of what slaves endured

Regarding “I see irony in what’s saved, destroyed,” (Aug 16 Forum):

I don’t see an irony at all. Monuments and statues to Confederate war generals celebrate (well intended I’m sure) people who were intent on perpetuating a way of life that enslaved and oppressed an entire people based solely on their skin color.

The preservation of a slave cabin serves as a reminder of what circumstances these people endured.

If we remove those things, how long before we have folks who deny slavery even happened — much like Holocaust deniers?

Charles Fortanbary, Charlotte

No ‘beauty’ in what government did

Regarding “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” (Aug 16 Forum) please explain to me what is so beautiful about memorials that celebrate a government that enslaved people..

Virginia Whedon, Charlotte

I commend Leake for speaking out

I am appalled by the scurrilous, hate-filled letters sent to our neighbors who are serving as elected officials, and I commend Mecklenburg Commissioner Vilma Leake for making this blight public.

In these perilous times, we all need to recognize that we are one community. A wrong done to one of us is an assault on all of us.

Those of us who are white, as I am, need to speak up with and for our neighbors who are people of color. We must seize every opportunity to work assertively against racism and hate in all its forms.

It cannot be allowed to infect our city. May we work together for a time when all are respected, valued, and empowered.

Anne L. Crotty, Charlotte

Tax Evangelical and other churches

Jack Bennett

With so much today involving political opinions and Evangelical opinions, it’s now time to be inclusive and place taxation on the Evangelical communities and other churches involved in politics.

Today there is no separation of church and state. Modernization has overwhelmed our forefathers’ interpretation of a well meaning U.S. Constitution, which is so widely quoted today.

Jack Bennett, Mooresville