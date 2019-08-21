Meck sheriff shows once again that his ICE policy is failing local citizens

McFadden is failing to keep Meck safe

Regarding “Despite ICE request, sheriff released him from jail.” (Aug. 20):

Once again we see that Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden is not really concerned with the safety of Charlotte citizens.

How does it make any sense to allow a illegal immigrant who was once deported and then is charged in the rape of a minor to go free on our streets instead of allowing ICE to deport him again?

This is an insane policy and the sheriff should be voted out of office.

Dick Meyer, Charlotte

Don’t scapegoat the mentally ill

Regarding “Mental health is the real issue” (Aug. 20 Forum):

This letter writer says politicians should spend their time on mental health issues — what he calls “the real problem” behind mass shootings.

I think it is very important that people understand that mentally ill people do not constitute the majority of people undertaking these mass shootings.

People facing mental health challenges have enough stigma as it is. They don’t need to be a scapegoat for anyone lacking the courage to address sensible gun policy.

Carmen Hooker Odom, Charlotte

Trump backtracks on gun reform

As soon as news stories about the latest two mass shootings died down, President Trump backtracked on his promise to do something useful.

Vincent Keipper

Trump is right about guns not killing people. It is people who should not have guns who do that.

This makes the case for universal background checks at the least. It would also seem logical to take weapons designed for mass murder off the market as well.

A majority of Americans, including a majority of Republicans, are in favor of these measures.

These measures will not eliminate gun violence, but could help.

If our politicians in power don’t do something , let’s vote them out.

Vincent Keipper, Concord

An easy solution: Outlaw large clips

Scott Chapin

On gun control, I’ve heard ideas ranging from red flag laws to better background checks. Goody-goody ideas, but won’t only law-abiding people be effected by these laws? Criminals, probably not.

Why not limit manufacturing of gun clips to only six bullets? If a sportsman can’t hit his target with six shots he’s not going to.

Only our law enforcement and military should have larger clips.

Stop the mass shooting with smaller clips. It’s easy.

Scott Chapin, Charlotte

NRA’s choke hold on NC senators

I was taught that in a republic the people, through their representatives, have the power.

This can’t be true because the majority of people in the U.S. want action on ceasing senseless gun violence.

Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have had $11.5 million donated to their campaigns from the NRA. They have sold the people’s representation to this organization. I want mine my representation back!

Most Americans want: extensive background checks, licensed gun ownership, an assault weapons ban, and stricter gun sales criteria.

Let’s save America from unnecessary gun violence. Anything less is unconstitutional and immoral.

Jacqueline Briscoe, Hickory

Immigrant shouldn’t be allowed to stay

Regarding “Bodycam video helps clarify immigrant’s arrest, open talk on sheriff’s ICE policy,” (Aug. 20):

To the activists protesting Jocsan Cornejo-Cornejo’s deportation some more facts: He is an undocumented immigrant. His fiancee says he has alcohol problem. He is accused of assaulting his pregnant fiancee.He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Final fact: If we keep him here either his fiancee or someone else will likely suffer for it. These men do not change.

Jesse Craven, Charlotte

Gaining ground on LGBTQ equality

The writer is executive director of Equality North Carolina.

From “50 years of legal battles...” to “At Charlotte Pride...,” the Observer got it right on LGBT Pride in Charlotte. It soars!

Kendra R. Johnson

But there’s still much to do. Charlotte is prohibited from passing policies protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination. North Carolina is one of 30 states without protections from anti-LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation. And we lack these protections at the federal level.

The list of priorities is long, but we can leverage momentum from our victories to enact change. Let’s not rest on our laurels.

Kendra R. Johnson, Raleigh