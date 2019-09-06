Black voters, don’t just heed endorsements. Vote for those who’ve tried to get to know us.

My advice for black voters like me

It is time for us as African Americans to vote for people we know, not just for the candidates the Black Political Caucus, or any other group, endorses. This has gotten us nothing in the past.

Marjorie Parker

If a candidate doesn’t come to your community, has no interest in letting you know who they are or what their convictions or community plan is, then we must not vote for them. That’s common sense.

Vote for those who worked with you, talked to you, tried to get to know you, and helped when you needed help.

Marjorie Parker, Charlotte

No one’s vote should count more

Regarding “Judges order transparency for new NC maps, citing ‘highly improbable’ GOP assurances” (Sept. 4):

It is time for Republicans and Democrats in the N.C. legislature to pass legislation that prohibits partisan gerrymandering and establishes a fair and nonpartisan method for drawing legislative and congressional districts in the future, whatever party is in the majority.

No longer should a Republican voter or a Democrat voter have her vote count more than the vote of a person of the opposite party. We will then be in compliance with the fundamental principle of democracy of one person, one vote.

Let the work begin immediately.

Cecil Clifton, Davidson

A candidate’s past doesn’t tell all

Regarding “The Charlotte Observer’s endorsements for Charlotte City Council races,” (Sept. 1 Editorial):

I worry that a candidate like Jorge Millares is not endorsed because of prior tax problems that he is repaying on schedule and for one bad check 15 years ago. We need to evaluate a candidate in the context of what he or she has done to take responsibility and correct financial problems, and for what they are contributing to our community today.

Nelda Leon, Charlotte

Spend on repainting NC roads too

Regarding “An NC surplus? Tell it to NC drivers” (Sept. 5 Editorial):

Another very important use of the N.C. revenue “surplus” is to repaint road traffic lines and directional guides.

This neglect is especially dangerous at night and during bad weather.

The minor cost of addressing this would be an efficient use of our tax dollars, easily mitigated by the great savings in fewer emergency responses, traffic tie-ups, injuries and lives lost.

Russ Straith, Cornelius

To raise CMS scores, help parents

Regarding “North Carolina releases school performance grades. Here’s how CMS did.” (Sept. 4):

With another discouraging report on the state of our public schools it occurred to me that we need a different approach to improve things for our students.

Instead of blaming teachers, let’s put significant money and resources into helping parents do their part in educating their children.

Surely there is someone who has the creativity and vision to find ways to involve parents and teach them how to improve their students’ outcomes.

We need more school counselors and support personnel so students can learn and become successful in the classroom.

Ann Moore, Charlotte

Cars and guns? No comparison.

Regarding “Liberal hypocrisy in the gun debate” (Sept. 4 Forum):

This letter writer’s comparison of cars and guns is flawed. Cars are created to transport people, and yes, accidents do happen. Guns are created to kill.

Assault rifles were intially created with one purpose — to kill human beings.

There is a good answer: Ban assault rifles for other than military use.

Rev. Margaret Howell, Charlotte

Treat TV coverage like Cheerios

Regarding “Time to regulate hurricane hype” (Sept. 4 Forum):

I appreciate watching network coverage of Hurricane Dorian, and all severe weather coverage. Millions of others do as well, based on the huge ratings networks like CNN and The Weather Channel get during major breaking news and weather.

Thank goodness our founders created the free press so we have the freedom to watch whatever we want.

If you don’t like Cheerios, you don’t have to buy them. If you don’t enjoy watching the weather coverage, then don’t watch.

Please don’t ever let the government start regulating what we can and cannot watch, as governments do in China, Turkey, Russia, Cuba and Korea. Imagine what it’d be like to turn on the TV and find only coverage the government wants us to see.

Doug Drew, Charlotte