If Mecklenburg commissioners get a say on art, I’ll vote no on sales tax

This time, I’m a ‘no’ on sales tax

Regarding “The sales tax’s fatal - but fixable - flaw,” (Sept. 16 Editorial):

I always vote for increased funding for the arts, but not this time. If it results in commissioners selecting which arts projects will be funded, that’s not “fixable.”

Art involves choices of taste and cultural issues. When arts professionals select art dealing with racism, religion, politics or a host of other minefields, and controversy arises about that choice, the work is defensible on grounds of artistic excellence.

Norma Munn

Most elected officials have no training in the arts. They will choose art that is unlikely to cause controversy regardless of artistic excellence, or work that may please, but rarely expand one’s knowledge or insight. We taxpayers deserve better.

I also won’t vote for a tax increase that can later be used for a different purpose than originally intended.

Norma P. Munn, Charlotte

Watching integrity slip away in NC

As a theologian, I have no problem identifying the ethical issues involved with the N.C House veto of the state budget.

For me the actions of House Republicans were clearly out of bounds, even if they met a strict interpretation of the rules.

As an older adult who is seldom surprised anymore by the capacity of even our most trusted leaders to bend the rules, I am surely not surprised. But I am disappointed.

I grieve most for our young adults who aspire to serve in government “to serve the people.” I grieve for all those educators who labor to teach our young people the importance of integrity.

In all of our branches of government, hopefully we can renew our commitment to forthrightness and integrity. Surely our future as a just community, state, and nation depends on this.

Rev. Richard Lindsey, Charlotte

City is losing its green reputation

Regarding “What are the ‘snow’ flakes falling on people in uptown Charlotte? Do not eat them.” (Sept. 13):

Styrofoam falling like snow all over uptown Charlotte. Ozone code red due to 16-plus days over 90 degrees. Asthma and burning eyes plaguing the city.

Keep cutting down those trees, Dear Developers, and please, completely pave Charlotte with hot, black tar.

How fast is Charlotte losing its reputation as the City of Green and becoming the City of Greed?

Sandra Holyfield, Charlotte

Don’t let greed destroy Plaza area

Augie Beasley

Regarding “‘Third time’s the charm’: City Council OKs new plan for historic Plaza Midwood estate,” (Sept. 16):

The area on The Plaza where the VanLandingham Estate is located has a beautiful collection of older home and eclectic styles. It is a joy to drive through, especially in spring.

The City Council should not allow office buildings or retail shops to be built on the estate.

Doing so would destroy the beauty and character of the Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

Do not allow modernistic structures for they would be an eyesore on this stretch of The Plaza.

This is a beautiful section of east Charlotte. Save it. Embrace it. Love it. Do not destroy it for a few dollars more.

Augie E. Beasley, Charlotte

Going without AC isn’t torture

Regarding “Put AC in all prisons; use budget surplus” (Sept. 16 Forum):

Philip Van Hoy

This Forum writer opines that the absence of air conditioning in N.C prisons is torture.

Those who grew up in the middle class before the 1980s, thus were “tortured.”

This seems to explain why so many in the millennial generation are referred to as “snowflakes” - expose them to heat, or other inconveniences of daily life, and they melt.

Philip M. Van Hoy, Charlotte

Don’t be fooled as gas prices rise

If gasoline prices rise at the pump because of the recent drone attacks in Saudi Arabia, we Americans are truly getting ripped off.

We import only about 9 percent of total oil from there.

We have oil reserves that have never been used. And, automobiles are much more efficient.

Oil companies, like energy providers, have a monopoly on us and they know it.

Let’s wait and see.

Steve Lamb, Charlotte