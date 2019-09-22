Arts tax? How it works: You pay the tax, then hope the county spends it as promised

‘Arts tax’ is only a political promise

Government 101: All tax revenue must go into the general fund. Once there, it is spent by means of appropriations approved by the governing body.

Tax money cannot be earmarked for a specific project in advance of its collection. So when the City Council or county commission tells us they are asking for an “arts” tax that is not correct.

The way it really works is that you pay the tax and then you hope they spend it the way they promised.

In essence, an “arts” tax is a political promise.

Bob Burroughs, Charlotte

Fast way to fix roads: increase gas tax

Regarding “Businesses will press legislators to ease NCDOT financial crisis, resume projects,” (Sept. 19):

The quickest way to add more revenue to help improve the N.C. roads is to raise the gas tax.

Thousands of people every day either drive through North Carolina or vacation in the state and they buy gas. Let them help us improve the roads.

This is the only solution to a much needed increase in road and bridge construction.

Dick Meyer, Charlotte

No more legislative dirty tricks

The dirty tricks played by the N.C. legislature — holding sessions when the other party’s representatives aren’t there, stealing votes by partisan gerrymandering — are not new. But they must be stopped.

Taking away votes by gerrymandering or by tricking duly elected representatives is wrong, regardless of party.

Legislators who allowed these shenanigans must be replaced. Vote them out - for the sake of our democracy.

Louise Woods, Charlotte

Duke Energy is pointing NC forward

John Brennan

Driving N.C. highways the last few years, I’ve seen more large solar farms peeping through the foliage. Many have sprung up courtesy of Duke Energy’s investment in renewable energy.

And it looks like Duke is upping the ante, with its recently announced commitment to go 100 percent carbon neutral by 2050. This is great news.

Duke’s commitment, along with sensible governmental policy like the Carbon Dividend Act introduced in the U.S. House is a great combination for tackling climate change.

John Brennan, Charlotte

‘Act of war’ wasn’t against the US

Lee Fluke

A Saudi Arabian oil installation was attacked, with no fatalities. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, declares it an “act of war.”

On whom? We weren’t attacked.

We sell Saudi Arabia billions in sophisticated weaponry. They can defend themselves.

Yet, we’re on the brink of a new war supporting Saudi Arabia, a country that didn’t even join our coalition after 9/11.

President Trump’s chaotic foreign policy, Twitter diplomacy, Iran nuclear agreement withdrawal, and hubris are contributing factors. This isn’t a reality TV show. Hope we make it to November 2020.

Lee Fluke, Charlotte

Turning a partisan blind-eye to Trump

Regarding “Dems, just admit defeat, like Cam” (Sept. 20 Forum):

I would remind this Forum writer that Donald Trump’s own Justice Department initiated the Mueller investigation and that the probe detailed 10 instances of obstruction of justice by the president for Congress to examine.

The rule of law matters, regardless of how many congressional Republicans are willing to turn a blind eye to possible criminal behavior.

Barry Jordan, Charlotte

Millions spent investigating Dems

How quickly we forget the millions spent investigating the Benghazi attack, private server emails, Whitewater and the Vince Foster suicide, and the Bill Clinton impeachment.

Rosalie Spaniel, Charlotte

Charlotte needs new housing policies

While YIMBYs are motivated by good intentions, their trust in the economic orthodoxy of supply and demand is misplaced.

Simply increasing housing units, especially units targeted at those who earn 60 percent of AMI (Area Median Income) and above, is an easy political sell for Charlotte since the city is already using this “rising tide” approach.

However, we continually see that people making below 60 percent AMI are still excluded by this analysis. High-end apartments are rapidly being added to the supply, but we aren’t seeing a price shift trickle down across the county.

What we need are policies and politics that break the exclusivity of wealthy neighborhoods, exclude any development that will displace long-time residents, and fight for high quality housing as a right.

Jimmy Vasiliou, Charlotte