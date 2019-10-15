Three reasons why I heartily support the quarter-cent sales tax increase

Tax increase is an investment

I heartily support the quarter-cent sales tax increase on the Nov. 5 ballot because it addresses three important elements facing our community.

Schools will receive critical support. We will play catch-up in expanding parks and greenways to give residents gathering space for enjoyment and healthy lifestyles.

And, the cultural sector will be infused with vital resources to deeply expand the mission we share in taking imaginative, thought-provoking and quality programming into neighborhoods and venues for participation by all.

This tax would not be applied to the purchase of groceries, medicine and gas. It’s an investment in building our community for every resident, and I believe we’re worth it.

Linda Reynolds, Charlotte

Managing director, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

Miller sidestepped important context

In response to “The Democrats desperate impeachment attempt” (Oct. 14 Opinion):

Op-ed writer Desiree Zapata Miller disingenuously alters Trump’s phrasing to “can you do me a favor” while totally omitting relevant context.

She also makes no mention of the efforts to hide the transcript on a secret server, the initial refusal to transmit the whistleblower’s complaint to Congress as required by law, and the subsequent attempts by the administration to block key witnesses from testifying before Congress.

Tell me, who is really being “intellectually dishonest” here?

Arnie Grieves, Charlotte

Where were the Saudis on D-Day?

Ed Hinson

With all the attention on the U.S. abandoning the Kurds, little note was taken about the president sending American troops to Saudi Arabia.

Trump tweeted that the Saudis are “paying for everything” as a lame explanation of the obvious inconsistency with his stated policy of getting us out of military entanglements in the Middle East.

You might ask, as Trump did about the Kurds, “where were the Saudis on D-Day?” Or you might ask why were the majority of the 9-11 terrorist attackers Saudi nationals? Or, why does America reward a leader who ordered the killing and chopping up of the body of a U.S. based journalist?

Apparently the answers to these questions don’t matter when deciding to put our military in harm’s way since the Saudis are paying.

Ed Hinson, Charlotte

Red flags on Wilcox were ignored

Regarding “Did people close to Clayton Wilcox benefit from CMS deals he helped broker?” (Oct. 13):

It appears there were red flags concerning Clayton Wilcox’s past activities long before the Charlotte school board decided to hire him. Although the board did due diligence in getting a legal opinion, they are not required to base their decision just on that. Now, the taxpayers are stuck with these costs due to what was obviously a bad decision.

Mimi Vollum, Charlotte

I’ll back those who support gun rights

Regarding “Who in North Carolina state government gets NRA funds,” (Oct. 13):

This article informed me on who to vote for in the next election. It will be the candidate who will uphold the Second Amendment.

Guns don’t kill people, the person pulling the trigger kills. If a person wants to get a gun, it doesn’t matter how many laws are on the books, he/she will get one.

Why haven’t you run an article on ”Who in state government gets money from Planned Parenthood PACs?”

Barbara Patz, Huntersville

Voters must consider moral compass

Regarding “Democrats on a desperate rampage” (Oct. 13 Forum):

I hope voters will have more depth in their voting decisions than just evaluating economic and job numbers. Surely there must be a moral compass in our leaders.

The current president has lied more than 1,000 times, has had multiple friends and colleagues jailed for illegal practices, and has admitted to illicit sexual conduct. He lacks self restraint and speaks of adversaries in language most of us would not use in polite company.

In considering who’ll represent the United States to the world in 2020, a voter should examine the whole picture.

Lucy Grasty, Charlotte

I see irony in that Jim Crow rail car

Regarding “Southern Railway ‘Jim Crow’ passenger car to be restored” (Oct. 14):

Does anyone else see the irony of our spending a quarter of a million dollars restoring a segregation-era railroad car while Silent Sam lies hidden somewhere? History is history, isn’t it?

R.T. Lucas Jr., Charlotte