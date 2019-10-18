ASC was set up to take politics out of arts funding

ASC has a 40-year track record

The writer is the former Arts & Science Council president.

I think it’s time to set the record straight. ASC has received and distributed public funds from the city, county, and state for over 40 years.

In fact, it wasn’t until the early ’90s that private giving to ASC exceeded local government funding.

The decision to have ASC distribute public funds came as part of the 1975 Cultural Action Plan, which recommended that politics be taken out of grant-making and decisions based on predetermined criteria and an independent review.

In 1997, when elected officials interfered in that process because of a production of “Angels in America” – voters spoke loudly in the next election and ended the terms of four of the five commissioners that voted to take public funding away.

ASC has distributed public funds for decades. Why stop now?

Robert Bush, Charlotte

Sen. Perry got bad stats from us

The writer is director of Sheps Health Workforce NC.

In “Expanding Medicaid could cut access to doctors” (Oct. 11) Sen. Jim Perry wrote that “according to Sheps Health Workforce NC, the rate of primary care providers per 10,000 residents has dropped from 7.78 in 2011 to 7.01 in 2018.”

The numbers quoted in the opinion piece do not accurately describe the change in supply of primary care physicians in the state, but rather reflect a change in the way the data were collected. Over the past decade, North Carolina’s physician supply has grown at a rate almost twice as fast as the population.

Data from 2011 and 2012 are not directly comparable to data from 2013 onward. We recognize that the confusion was caused by our oversight, as we did not document the change in data collection processes on our website. We offer our apology for this and have updated our website.

Julie Spero, Chapel Hill

Free clinics are a sad indictment

This weekend Bojangles Coliseum will host a free dental clinic organized by the N.C. Dental Society, which holds clinics around the state serving 300-3,000 patients at each one.

While I admire their willingness to serve, it is sad that the U.S. depends on a patchwork of volunteers to provide sporadic health care. If we really want to help our less fortunate, we should provide medical and dental care to everyone in established clinics. Medicare for All can do this and spend less in the process.

These free clinics are a very sad indictment of our failed health care system.

Dr. Denise Finck-Rothman, Charlotte

No worse symbol than that rail car

Regarding “Making sense of symbols, history,” (Oct. 16 Forum):

The difference between Silent Sam and the Jim Crow-era rail car is this: Silent Sam was erected to honor those who fought to protect slavery. The message is that fallen young men from 150 years ago are heroic no matter the cause they were dying for. The focus is on the white men who lost their lives trying to defend the most horrific institution our nation has ever upheld.

It’s a worse symbol than the rail car because it essentially denies the truth of what the Civil War was all about. How can anything be “vastly more representational of racism” than that?

Mary Kim Folds, Davidson

Dem’s impeachment inquiry is unfair

Thanks to Jay Ambrose for ”This impeachment process is more emotion than patriotism,” (Oct. 16 Opinion).

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a few House Democrats have started an impeachment inquiry of President Trump without a vote of the full membership of the House. The Republican members are not allowed input into the process.

The Democrats refuse to produce the “whistleblower” who allegedly got his/her information second- or third-hand.

What happened to fairness? Democrats and their hatred of Donald Trump, that’s what happened!

Joyce Hartung, Gastonia

Few answers at Democratic debate

Political debates have devolved into unwatchable situation comedies.

Candidates refuse to answer simple yes or no questions. Rather they substitute a prepared narrative often unrelated to the query at hand.

Do they think we don’t notice?

Misdirection, evasion and avoidance may be admirable skills for dodgeball players, but they have no place in politics.

There is not a micro scintilla of policy Bernie Sanders and I agree upon. But he answers tough questions directly. For that he has earned my respect. My vote? Um, no!

Ken May, Charlotte