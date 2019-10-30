Tillis’ goal seems to be scoring political points, not keeping the public safe

Public safety doesn’t seem to be the goal





Regarding “Tillis criticizes Mecklenburg immigration sanctuary policy,” (Oct. 27):

If federal immigration officials are so concerned about getting certain undocumented individuals off the streets because they are such threats to the community, why don’t those officials get warrants for their arrest rather than just request detainers to hold those individuals for 48 hours?

With arrest warrants, those dangerous people would be subject to arrest by the sheriffs, or indeed any law enforcement agency.

To insist on using the non-binding retainers seems more an effort to score a political point than to protect our communities from dangerous undocumented people.

Loretta Wertheimer, Davidson

Promise of higher wage gets votes

Regarding “Charlotte living wage would help affordable housing,” (Oct 27):

Janitorial service nor flipping burgers warrant a living wage.

A living wage results from getting an education, getting and keeping a job, and initiative.

Productivity increases lower costs, raise profits, cause businesses to grow and hire, and raise wages.

I do not believe a mandated minimum wage increases productivity. It does increase government and business costs, dampens initiative, slows hiring, and results in machines replacing people

But promises of a higher minimum wage buy votes.

Ed Mesko, Charlotte

Trump a treasure? Not to me

Sham Ostapko

Regarding “Trump is a treasure, must be defended” (Oct. 27):

I agree, Donald Trump is a treasure. Pandora’s box is a treasure too — until you open it.

The dark day he became president, America as I know it changed. Civil discourse is at its worst. The presidency has been diminished to a “treasure” who is devoid of honor and woefully unqualified to run the United States.

This president makes decisions about foreign policy based on hubris and proven lies, not fact. He emboldens racists to act on their darkest, dangerous and misguided thoughts.

But, I hope this Forum writer is correct. I hope Trump is a “gift the likes of which may appear only once in a century.”

America can’t take much more of him.

Sham Ostapko, Huntersville

Orr, Nilsson should change parties

Regarding “Two NC men trying to mobilize Republicans against Trump,” (Oct. 26):

Bob Orr and Andy Nilsson need to join the Democratic Party and end their misery. Republican base voters got tired of losing with the John McCains and Mitt Romneys and voted for the real deal in Donald Trump. Our president is turning this world order upside down on the establishment and leaving weak-kneed GOPers in the dust.

Jim Cherry, Charlotte

Trump must pay what he owes cities

I am very concerned about the money that President Trump owes cities that have hosted his campaign rallies.

Though he has raised $308 million, he currently owes: Albuquerque $211,000, El Paso $470,000, and Minneapolis $530,000.

Prior to his election Trump stiffed countless vendors. I ask Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry and Sen. Thom Tillis why they support this too?

This doesn’t seem right or fair to the hosting cities.

Jacqueline Briscoe, Hickory

Marshall Park is our Central Park

Regarding “Marshall Park is a green treasure,” (Oct. 27 Forum):

There is not a greater gift to Charlotte than the preservation of that last bit of open space uptown.

With more people choosing to live in the inner city, the land will continue to increase in value, offer a pocket of cleansed air to those surrounded by traffic and smog, and invite everyone to sit under a grand tree to replenish their tired dreams.

Small though it is, Marshall Park is our Central Park. We must protect it and be thankful that it remains intact for future generations. We can never replace it should it fall into unknown projects..

Dorothy Hodges, Charlotte

Set up trusts for college athletes

Jack Bennett

Regarding “NCAA pondering allowing athletes to make money,” (Oct. 29):

If and when the green-light goes for the collegiate athletes, put a trust fund in the mix.

Use this as a business tool for their future. They do not know anything about budgets, retirement, or good business practices. Down the road they will appreciate curbing their spending habits. After all, this is college.

Jack Bennett, Mooresville