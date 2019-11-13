Lieutenant governor is offering a conservative, politically-correct bait and switch on vouchers

Forest’s plan will hurt public schools

Michael A. Clark

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s education plan claims to put children first by giving parents state-funded vouchers to attend private schools. But this would reduce funding for our public schools and place thousands of low-income families in debt by forcing them to pay the remainder of the private school fees not covered by the voucher program.

Forest is playing on the honest desire of parents to provide the best education for their children by offering a conservative, politically-correct bait and switch. North Carolina’s working families will see through this scam by November of next year.

Skip the narrative and let facts speak

Regarding “Parties vie to control impeachment narrative – on live TV,” (Nov. 11):

It was nice to see an objective article about the impeachment hearings.

As the hearings air, some major news outlets will force a liberal narrative instead of letting the facts, the White House record of the phone call, and witness testimony be the determining factors.

Luckily, the American people have proven how astute they are at making informed decisions.

The silent majority will watch the hearings and decide for themselves how President Trump handled himself.

Trigg Cherry, Charlotte

Think of it as a grand jury proceeding

In response to the Forum writer who believes the impeachment hearings are unfair to Republicans. (Nov. 12)

Think of the hearings as the grand jury. In a grand jury the prosecution is in charge. They are the ones who call the witnesses to make their case.

The defense may call witnesses, but they are subject to whether the prosecution allows them.

The next step is the trial which, as we know, will be in the U.S. Senate. Then, both sides will be able to present their case. I hope this clears up some misunderstanding.

Laura Reich, Matthews

People want truth, not obstruction

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy recently called the impeachment inquiry a “sham.”

Is that why impeachment provisions are in the U.S. Constitution, along with the emoluments clause that President Trump called “phony”?

The Republican Party has always preached about the Constitution and rule of law, but now seems to view those as anathema.

I’ve been reading the rather damning testimony on Ukraine quid pro quo shenanigans and wonder why the White House is defying subpoenas and constitutional oversight.

Americans want truth, not obstruction. The GOP is perpetrating a sham upon the citizenry to protect the president and in doing so is disrespecting the Constitution.

Chip Potts, Mooresville

Mulvaney is in way over his head

Sam Roberson

While Mick Mulvaney was a congressman, I attended a meeting of a local civic club where he spoke. With much seriousness, he predicted that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the constitutionally of Obamacare would be 7-2 in favor of rejection.

Confidence and certainty do not always translate into good judgment or good sense. Righteous believers of all kinds are often wrong. I think Mulvaney is in way over his head.

Sex assault law now on victim’s side

Lorraine Stark

Regarding “Revoked consent recognized in state law after legislation signed “ (Nov. 11):

One step forward after many steps back and finally a law that will protect victims of sexual assault.

This will be a relief to many who’ve previously encountered sexual relationships where the word “no” was ignored.

When charges are made against a person now, the law is on the victim’s side. If this law had existed years ago imagine how many people would not have suffered the consequences of ill treatment.

It is never too late to make changes to protect people who find themselves in this situation.

Thankful for a glimpse of Mercury

Thanks goes out to the Charlotte Amateur Astronomy Club for setting up telescopes in First Ward Park for the public to view the transit of Mercury across the solar disc. It was nice of the solar system to “schedule” it for Veterans’ Day so that many who had a holiday, especially students, could see the show!

Kent Rhodes, Charlotte