Arts funding is put up for a vote, stadium funding should be too. Let taxpayers decide.

Spend on sports? Let voters decide

Given the choice Nov. 5, voters did not wish to fund other people’s recreation. They soundly defeated the sale tax referendum.

Fast-forward to the announcement that Charlotte is the No. 1 contender for a Major League Soccer team. If any public money is requested for this endeavor, it too should be put before the voters.

Building stadiums is not for the common good, as say roads or libraries.

It is time that sports cease to get special treatment under the threat that their billionaire owners will take their ball and go home. Charlotte taxpayers should be able to determine these expenditures on a ballot. They should not be determined by owners and lobbyists bending the ears and filling the pockets of politicians.

Bill Wallace, Charlotte

Glad Cooper vetoed teacher raises

The writer has been teaching 29 years.

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the ridiculously low raises offered to teachers by the N.C. legislature. Good!

Once again, veteran teachers are ignored. There is no average 3.9 percent raise over 2 years — I did the math, it’s a 1.1 percent raise for this year and the same the second year.

How unfair is that, given that other state workers have already received a 2.5 percent raise this year with another 2.5 percent next year?

This shows just how little respect these legislators have for teachers.

Laura Smith, Mooresville

This nation must do better by veterans

What a downer to read about the increasing cancer rates for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans on Veterans’ Day weekend.

There must be nontoxic chemicals that could be used for firefighting. If not, then the hazards should be identified and protective gear required.

It seems there was little or no knowledge (certainly not publicized) that the foam was hazardous, in spite of the development and testing program manufacturers go through to get Department of Defense contracts.

The VA is under constant heat for not providing adequate care to our injured troops, in some cases denying care due to regulatory conditions. Everyone wants our incapacitated vets to get the best treatment, but there seems to be no way to make that happen.

Considering all our technology, can’t we do a better job of caring for our wounded warriors? It is time the nation does.

Donald T. Meyer, Denver, N.C.

Impeachment rules unfair to Republicans

Regarding “Mr. President, the House is giving you more due process than the Constitution requires,” (Nov. 9 Opinion):

The U.S. House resolution that lays out the rules for the impeachment inquiry, requires Republicans to ask permission to issue subpoenas, call witnesses, allocate more time, etc.. during the trial.

And just who must they ask — why none other than Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler.

I disagree with op-ed writer Erwin Chemerinsky’s claim that due process requirements are met. As in a courtroom, we are admonished to tell “the whole truth,” aren’t we? Only with that can “we, the people” make informed decisions.

Coy Powell, Charlotte

Political feats don’t excuse crimes

Regarding “Dems impeachment inquiry is absurd” (Nov. 5 Forum):

President Nixon created the EPA, expanded relations with China, and ended American involvement in Vietnam. None of those accomplishments excused his criminality concerning Watergate.

Confirmation that Donald Trump held up military aid for Ukraine which had been approved by Congress in order to extract a self-serving political favor grows by the day, including testimony given by his own appointees. And Trump’s abuse of power went well beyond just one phone conversation.

Barry Jordan, Charlotte

US takes leadership role for a reason

Regarding “Let others help fund climate change,” (Nov. 10 Forum):

There is an old adage that states, “be careful what you wish for.” I would caution anyone who desires other countries to take the lead in world affairs to heed this advice.

America has been the undisputed leader of the free world for the better part of a century and we have enjoyed unprecedented prosperity during this time.

The world turns its eyes to us in times of trouble and looks to us for leadership in matters great and small.

Yes, this leadership can be expensive, but what is the alternative?

I’m quite sure that Russia and China would be happy to fill that vacuum. Be careful..

Timothy B. Davis, Huntersville