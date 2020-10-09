In Amy Coney Barrett I see a Christian woman living out her faith, much like I am

President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court during a Sept. 26 event in the Rose Garden at the White House. ALEX BRANDON AP

I see Barrett as a Christian role model

Regarding “Barrett served as ‘handmaid’ in religious group,” (Oct. 8):

This article addressing Amy Coney Barrett’s involvement with the People of Praise makes it sound like she is in a cult-like community. Interested, I read the description of her involvement as a leader/mentor of church women.

As a Presbyterian Church member, I’m involved in small groups of women who meet regularly, pray together and for one another, support one another spiritually and realistically with meals, errands, and other ways.

This article is describing me and my activities as a Christian woman. I’m encouraged that a busy wife, mother and judge takes time to live her Christian faith in a loving and giving way. Barrett should be held up as a role model to Christians.

Cissy Carr, Charlotte

Why McConnell is fast-tracking Barrett

We lost a great icon of the Supreme Court when Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away. Now Donald Trump and Senate leader Mitch McConnell want to rush to fill her seat.

McConnell’s life work is putting conservatives on the courts, some of them with very questionable views. He knows the country is rapidly changing and most Americans believe in women’s rights, civil rights, the rights of LGBTQ and on and on.

McConnell knows this may be his last chance to seal the conservative majority on the Supreme Court for decades to come and he will do anything to make it happen.

Laura Reich, Matthews

Trump encouraged Michigan group

Federal agents have uncovered and thwarted a plot by 13 domestic terrorists to kidnap and murder Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her family.

This is what happens when the president of the United States announces at his rallies that Democratic governors are “radical leftists” bent on destroying their states’ economies and incites his supporters to “liberate Michigan” and other states.

This is what happens when the president spews lies and hate speech while refusing to denounce white supremacist groups urging them to “stand back and stand by” in an obvious call to action.

Joseph Salerno, Charlotte

Pelosi’s ambition knows no bounds

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is attempting to oust President Trump, a duly elected president, by employing the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. She has suggested he is unable to govern because of the medicines he is receiving for COVID-19. Never mind that he has had a fast recovery and was scheduled to hold a campaign event Saturday in Florida. If Pelosi succeeds, then Vice President Mike Pence should be very afraid because should Pence become president, Pelosi would be next in the line of succession. Her ambition for power knows no bounds.

Sheila Evans, Charlotte

A candidate’s personal life matters

During an Oct. 7 live-streamed event, Cal Cunninghan said Sen. Thom Tillis is “trying to make this campaign about something other than the issues.” That reveals just how arrogant and out of touch Cunningham really is.

As a voter, I want to know how a married man will serve the public as an elected official? I observe how he treats his wife. For Cunningham to bring a woman into his and his wife’s home for an extramarital affair is the ultimate act of disrespect.

The type of husband Cunningham has demonstrated himself to be accurately reflects the type of public servant he’ll be. His personal life is an “issue.”

Rick Slate, Gastonia

Base vote on issues, not dirty laundry

For those aghast at Cal Cunningham’s foibles, I make this observation: Without a doubt he was, at a minimum, stupid. He hurt himself and his family. None of us is affected in any way — unless we choose to become self-righteous.

I find many of Sen. Thom Tillis’ political actions that negatively affected millions in North Carolina more immoral than anything Cunningham has done in his personal life.

The primary risk to a politician from a sexual liaison is that they may be blackmailed. The plot has been used for millennia to take down leaders.

Now that Cunningham’s dirty laundry is in the open, blackmail is not a risk. Therefore, I can vote for him based on his political positions.

Cindy W. McMullen, Charlotte

People should be held accountable

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said Oct. 9: “There’s a short fuse out there. There are people who would (rather) pick up a firearm and solve their differences than talk it out or even fight it out.”

Professor Ashley Mancik said the pandemic is playing a role in rising crime. Community activist Charles Robinson believes economic instability has led people to resort to crime to pay bills. Mancik and Robinson do not hold people accountable for their choices. I challenge them to go to work with the police chief for a reality check.

Angela Monroe, Charlotte