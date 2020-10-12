Make Brookhill Village deal happen. Don’t jeopardize another shot at affordable housing.

The future of affordable housing in Brookhill Village is in doubt after a bid to secure funding was rejected by city and nonprofit leaders. Brookhill is adjacent to South End where development is booming. A developer is trying to find a way to revitalize the community without displacing the residents. Joshua Komer

Push harder on Brookhill, housing

Regarding “Brookhill affordable housing at risk as bid to secure funding fails,” (Oct. 11):

Yet again, investors are working with our elected officials in an attempt to provide and actually maintain, affordable housing to Charlotte residents.

Yet again, there is an issue over funding that may jeopardize another attempt to provide much needed affordable housing to our lowest income residents

The city’s housing and neighborhood services director even says the city “is not responsible for having affordable housing at a particular site.” I would think our elected officials would aggressively and proactively work with current investors to provide affordable housing, instead of just asking for more money.

Unfortunately, those with little money and little voice may suffer, again.

Chad Kelley, Charlotte

Four more years? How many will die?

Recent coronavirus numbers for North Carolina and Mecklenburg are discouraging. It is looking like a surge is imminent.

On a positive note, we seem to be reducing deaths. But there are still many unknowns about the virus. For example, what are the long-term effects?

As we look to our president for leadership we see a man continuing to ignore this crisis. But he does see one positive, as he reportedly said in a task force meeting — he no longer has to shake hands with these “disgusting people.”

Can you imagine another four years of him — how many more will get sick? How many more will die? Protect yourself and your families. Vote!

Arthur Tomasino, Charlotte

Voters deserve to hear Biden answer

Carl Leubsdorf’s op-ed, “Biden wise to avoid issues like ending filibuster, packing court,” (Oct. 12) is off base. As Leubsdorf noted, Joe Biden “sidestepped” these questions during the presidential debate. Similarly, Sen. Kamala Harris refused to answer the court packing question during the vice presidential debate.

When making a choice in the upcoming election, the public deserves to know the answers, just as they deserve to know the answer to questions on taxes, social security, and a plethora of other issues. Any suggestion that politicians should be able to avoid answering such vital questions, thereby depriving voters of the vital information they deserve and need to know, is way off base.

Fred R. Becker Jr., Mooresville

It’s time to clean house in Congress

It becomes clearer every day that the Republicans in Congress do not care about the majority of Americans. They refuse to help us with a stimulus package but are willing to risk their health to vote for a Supreme Court nominee.

They refuse to stand up to a president who has never been up to the task of governing and they continue to try and suppress our vote.

It is time to clean house. Power to the people!

Kelley Walker, Hickory

First, change laws regarding lobbyists

It is a wonderful, patriotic duty to vote but until we change the laws regarding lobbyists, nothing will change.

Lobbyists are so powerful because of enormous amounts of money from corporations. It’s well known that many lobbyists write legislation. It is a real and very present danger.

Ever wonder why we don’t have decent healthcare? Ever wonder why drug prices are so high? Ever wonder why we have underfunded schools? The list goes on and on. Most of these ills can be traced to powerful lobbyist groups.

Dorothy Booth, Huntersville

Don’t eliminate maritime forest in SC

As a native of South Carolina, throughout my life I have enjoyed trips to the S.C. coast, primarily camping trips on Carolina islands flush with wildlife, forests of deer, raccoon and turtles climbing the beach to bury eggs.

The article “S. Carolina town OKs plan to cut down more maritime forest,” (Oct. 3) documents a threat to these shores as residents of Sullivan’s Island seek to cut down forest to clear their view.

It seems shortsighted to destroy an ecosystem which not only protects an island from erosion and flooding, but also provides habitat and cleans the air we breathe.

I urge residents of Sullivan’s Island and our governor to reconsider this plan.

Cynthia Lee Lyons, Tega Cay

Front page articles illustrate a dichotomy

Interesting front page on Oct. 11. The lead article was about thousands filing for bankruptcy during the pandemic even though they’ve done everything they can to avoid it.

To the right was an article on a Crosland prenup from late 1970s and after the deaths of both John and Judy the estates are being fought over in the courts by heirs.

A wonderful example of what’s wrong in this country, and the world for that matter. Average good people fighting for survival and the ultra-wealthy fighting for more money than they’ll ever spend in their lifetimes and in the generations to come.

Marsha Garwood, Charlotte