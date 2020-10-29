Barrett’s lack of experience further diminishes the US Supreme Court. Expand the court.

President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room balcony after a prime-time Supreme Court swearing-in event on the South Lawn at the White House. Barrett was confirmed Monday by the Senate in a 52-48 virtual party line vote. PATRICK SEMANSKY AP

Amy Coney Barrett

Regarding “US Supreme Court,” (Oct. 28 Forum):

It is truly “a very sad day for America” when a nominee with perhaps the thinnest judicial qualifications in history — no trial experience, 15-plus years in an ivory tower, and less than three years experience as a judge on any court — was confirmed by 52 senators.

The Supreme Court has already been delegitimized as a judicial body and is recognized de facto by the public as a quasi-political branch of government.

Only by expansion can the U.S. Supreme Court come to be seen as a living institution again, rather than a sarcophagus for 21st century ideas deemed outside the keen of long-dead white men.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

John Rudisill, Charlotte

US Supreme Court





Regarding “It’s now up to chief justice to save his court,” (Oct. 29 Opinion):

Op-ed columnist Dana Milbank says it’s up to the chief justice to save the U.S. Supreme Court or there will be a public outcry. He says Democrats would be justified in expanding the number of justices. Well, the court has had years of left-leaning judges with no Republicans calling for increasing the number of justices. So why is such a call justified now?

If the Democrats try this, I totally agree there maybe a public uprising — by the conservatives Milbank is blatantly against.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Scott Chapin, Charlotte

Scott Chapin

Life sentences

The writer is a Charlotte attorney.

Regarding “Duke study finds race shapes life sentences,” (Oct. 27):

The authors of the Duke University study are correct in many ways; life without parole fails to recognize relevant factors that might make early release appropriate.

However, the problem is not solely a court problem. Except for certain juveniles, anyone convicted of first-degree murder faces two possible sentences: death or life without parole. The death penalty applies only if a defendant is tried capitally; a jury then decides whether to impose death or life without parole. Judges have no leeway to impose a term of years less than life without parole for first-degree murder.

So, I disagree with the authors’ assertion that this is a court problem. It’s a legislative problem. The N.C. legislature abolished parole, so life means life. The legislature alone can change it.

Leslie Rawls, Charlotte

NC Supreme Court

The Observer’s failure to endorse Justice Mark Davis for reelection to the N.C. Supreme Court mystifies me. Highly regarded, he works with wisdom to resolve important legal matters. His efforts on behalf of our state demonstrate what it means to follow the rule of law. We need his continued service.

Regrettably, under today’s laws, judicial candidates must stand for election and run under partisan labels. It looks to me like the editorial board sacrificed Davis and endorsed his less-qualified opponent.

This does not square with the Observer’s long-held position that judges should be appointed and not have to endure partisan politics. Justice Davis is the better qualified candidate without regard to party.

Cathy Thompson, Charlotte

Cathy Thompson

CMS name changes

In its search to rid schools from carrying names of people it believes were racist, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has turned a blind eye to all the schools named for local school leaders in the segregation era. Tops on the list: Alexander Graham, Harry Harding, and J.W. Wilson.

All were good men, but come-on, Alexander Graham reorganized Charlotte’s school system, serving as superintendent for 25 years. Harding followed Graham for the next 31 years. Wilson followed Harding. That accounts for more than 60 consecutive years of segregation.

I wish CMS weren’t on this tear to be apologists. But if it is hellbent on destroying reputations, it ought to start with its own.

Bolyn McClung, Pineville

The greater good

Please, I’m begging. Put on your mask, social distance, limit your group exposure.

This is not a political matter. This is a matter of life and death.

It’s not about shutting down the economy. It’s about the middle ground to ride out the storm so we can protect all of us.

Whatever happened to acting for the greater good?

Sandy Meggitt, Charlotte