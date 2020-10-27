Letters to the Editor
Harvey Gantt: In US Senate race, don’t get distracted by Cunningham’s personal issues
US Senate race
I was disappointed to read that you chose not to endorse either candidate in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race. Taking a pass on the most important election in a generation is a luxury that we cannot afford. The clear choice is Cal Cunningham.
The Observer editorial focused on recent disclosures in Cunningham’s personal life. We all make mistakes, and I am proud that he took responsibility for the hurt he caused.
Voters are now ready to focus on the issues that impact them daily.
Amid a pandemic, we know Cunningham will fight to save the Affordable Care Act, while Sen. Tillis has voted to repeal it. Cunningham supports expanding Medicaid to help more than 500,000 folk who lack access to healthcare. Tillis led the charge to block it.
This election is too important to get distracted.
Harvey Gantt
Former Charlotte mayor and US Senate candidate
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
US Supreme Court
It is a very sad day for America when perhaps the most qualified judicial nominee in history — a woman — was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court with 48 senators voting “no.” Politics is destroying this country, and they should all be ashamed.
Dick Meyer, Charlotte
GOP message
It is ironic that the GOP message is that chaos and economic uncertainty will be the result of Joe Biden being elected. We now have a needlessly uncontrolled epidemic, racial unrest, record joblessness, and wildfires in part due to climate change that the administration denies.
Despite many losing healthcare due to job loss and poverty, the president has yet to reveal the “beautiful” health plan he has promised for five years.
The United States is in a mess, and it is a mistake to think the guy who got you into a mess will get you out.
Vincent Keipper, Concord
COVID relief
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott worked all weekend to make sure the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice happened before the election.
Yet, there are still S.C. citizens waiting on COVID-19 relief to prevent them from losing their homes. Evictions are still being filed every day, and millions have lost their jobs.
The result: Millions of Americans looking for affordable housing during an affordable housing crisis.
It is time for Graham and Scott to stop pushing their partisan agenda and help the people of South Carolina. Pass a relief package with $100 billion in rental assistance.
Yolanda Gordon, Tega Cay
Car-free housing
I was stunned to see that the Charlotte City Council had approved car-free housing as if it were a new and creative idea to help provide affordable housing. (Oct. 19)
During most of the 21st century car-free housing has proliferated near my sister’s home in Los Angeles, to such an extent that neighborhood streets lined with single-family homes are packed with cars 24/7.
People in Charlotte are as dependent on cars as people in LA and those apartment dwellers will have cars even if they have to park them far away and bicycle to them, as happens near my sister.
Car-free housing has already been tried elsewhere and has failed to prove the theory that having no parking spaces means no cars.
It’s a boon for the developer, but it’s not the answer to affordable housing because there is too much collateral damage.
Gwynne Movius, Charlotte
Eastland site
Regarding “Charlotte FC pulls MLS headquarters out of Eastland Mall site. City slashes incentives,” (Oct. 26):
While not untrue, this headline only focuses on what has been taken out of the Eastland Mall site plan and neglects to mention what was added. As someone who lives a mile from the Eastland site and who watched the entire presentation at the City Council meeting on Monday, I’m thrilled with the changes and think the new plan is even better for our community. I urge City Council to unanimously approve the revised Eastland plan when it votes on this proposal Nov. 9.
Heather Ferguson, Charlotte
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How do I get a letter published?
The Charlotte Observer publishes letters to the editor on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday most weeks. Letters must be 130 words or less, and they will be edited for brevity, clarity, civility, grammar and accuracy. Please submit to opinion@charlotteobserver.com.
What are you seeking when you choose letters?
We’re seeking a variety of viewpoints from a diverse group of writers.
What must I include?
You must include your first and last name, address, email, and phone number. We never print anonymous letters. If you’d like for us to consider publishing your photo, please include one.
How often can I have a letter published?
Every 30 days. But you can write as often as you’d like!
Comments