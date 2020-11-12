Amid COVID-19 surge NC must close indoor dining, bars, gyms and prioritize schools

A healthcare professional works with a motorist at a Mecklenburg County Health Department drive-up COVID-19 testing site in late October. Over the last 30 days, cases among county residents have increased by more than 115%, according to an Observer analysis of public health data. DTFOSTER@CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM

Close more venues





We are a nation fatigued by the coronavirus restrictions we have shouldered. Now more than ever, though, we need to prioritize our children and ensure that in-person school can proceed.

In the past week alone, the percent testing positive in Mecklenburg has increased from 6.2% to 7%. As the weather grows colder, expect it to rise sharply. The governor’s extension of Phase 3 does not go far enough. We need to close indoor dining, bars and gyms.

Mecklenburg has to get creative to sustain these important businesses. It’s worth asking: Why have adult leisure venues remained open while our schools are closed?

Children are not a taxpaying constituency. But we will all pay dearly if they remain out of school.

Erik Davies, Charlotte

Trump’s damage

President Trump’s attempts to change the election outcome won’t succeed, but his words and actions are doing terrible damage to our democratic republic. Now is the time for every elected official — city, county, state and federal — to declare publicly that the will of the people is paramount. Whatever their party, they need to make a public statement for the sake of all future elections. Our form of government is fragile, but “we the people” can preserve it

Catherine Stadelman, Charlotte

I voted for Trump

The writer of “The damage done,” (Nov. 11 Forum) said he never again wants to be afraid to be a Jew in America. It’s true that President Trump only received about 30% of the Jewish vote in the U.S., but he received my vote both times he ran.

The president has a been nominated twice for the Nobel Peace Prize, including once for his peace accords in the Middle East. You may not like his rhetoric, but he is certainly a man of his word. That’s why he received this Jewish voter’s support each time he ran.

Phil Levine, Charlotte

Character matters

Today I am recalling how many folks from Donald Trump’s base, along with some in the Christian community, have found ways to excuse and disregard Trump’s character. Since the election, Trump’s true character has been on full display for all to see. We are getting silence about the raging virus, a barrage of misinformation about the election, and a frontal assault on the bedrock of our democracy, the election process. Do we need further proof that honesty and integrity in a president’s character really do matter?

Doug Bennett, Charlotte

Election aftermath

Despite COVID-19, the country carried out a hotly contested election in an orderly manner. It’s on its way to a peaceful (perhaps not smooth) transition of power. There is no indication that meddling by foreign powers impacted the results.

Notwithstanding whining and unsubstantiated allegations of fraud from the president, the results were broadly accepted. No massive throngs have taken to the streets. Respect for the rule of law appears to be intact.

It’s not possible to prevent President Trump from being a bad loser. However, Americans as a whole should take pride in the conduct and aftermath of the 2020 election.

Steven P. Nesbit, Charlotte

Sen. Tillis

I congratulate Sen. Thom Tillis on his reelection to the U.S. Senate. He won the majority of the votes, that is how democracy works. The margin was slim, but no one is questioning his legitimacy.

Many from the Republican Party are playing a very dangerous game in questioning the legitimacy of the election of Joe Biden. This myth of voter fraud is a gross violation of political norms and puts our national security at great risk.

The peaceful transition of power has always been one of the hallmarks of American democracy. I beg Sen. Tillis to to do what is best for our country and publicly recognize the election of our new president-elect.

Lynette Miller, Black Mountain

Billy Graham

Regarding ‘Family split over son’s support of Trump politics threatens Billy Graham’s legacy,” (Nov. 12):

Billy Graham’s legacy depends neither on his vote nor the opinions of his children. He, himself, was a moral and compassionate human being who gave good counsel to many; not just presidents. That is his legacy.

Judith Sielaff, Charlotte