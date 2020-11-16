President Trump’s inability to concede is making the US look foolish to the world

President Trump listens during a Nov. 13 Operation Warp Speed event at the White House. Trump, who says he won the election, is making unsupported claims of voting fraud. Critics say he is risking national security and damaging democracy in the process.

National security

To Forum writers who believe it is Donald Trump’s right to question the election, I agree. He has the right, but I would question is it right?

None of the cases the Trump campaign has brought before any court would change the outcome of the election due to Joe Biden’s large leads in those states.

What all this does is make our country look foolish, as well as put our national security at risk. America is supposed to be the democracy the rest of the world looks up to. The fact that we have a president who cannot face truth and reality is very worrisome, as well as sad.

Laura Reich, Matthews

Laura Reich

Press attention

The charade of denying the loss of a presidential election is not only harmful, but an existential threat to our democracy. Giving so much attention to the bitter responses of losing only helps to further those actions. Let’s stop enabling and promoting this kind of behavior by giving it so much press.

The extensive attention to Trump’s inability to cede the election only feeds his ego and his feeling of power over others. Let’s instead focus on what can be done to honor and support our principles of democracy in a time when they’re being threatened by an outgoing president.

Janet Schupbach, Charlotte

GOP lawmakers

In failing to recognize Joe Biden as the president-elect, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and a few other Republican Party members are colluding with Donald Trump in breaking down democratic norms and institutions.

Given the vile and offensive behavior he has exhibited throughout his presidency, it is no surprise to be reminded that nothing is beneath Trump. But to see U.S. senators and members of Congress participate, before a worldwide audience, in the vulgarization of this wonderful country, is nothing short of obscene.

Pat Kunder, Charlotte

Franklin Graham

Regarding “Franklin Graham’s support of Trump causes family rift,” (Nov. 15):

As someone who attended Rev. Billy Graham’s services, I am saddened and aware of his son Franklin Graham’s agenda to increase his business rather than continue his father’s legacy. Franklin Graham’s hypocrisy and agenda validates the shrinking number in the evangelical community and dismissal by other Christians, particularly the younger generation. People need to wake up.

Dwight Caldwell, Charlotte

Adoption agencies

Regarding “Same-sex adoption,” (Nov. 11 Forum):

The term “love is love” has never been more true when it comes to love for a child. There are far too many children who need and yearn for the love of a parent, a family. It is absolutely asinine to deny a prospective parent the ability to give love to a child because of sexual orientation.

Shouldn’t any supposed Christian organization be willing to accommodate any child in need of a family? I’m 100% positive, Jesus would.

Sham Ostapko, Huntersville

Sham Ostapko

Coronavirus

As of Sunday, there were 245,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States. While families grieve for the loss of their loved ones, President Trump is out on the golf course enjoying himself.

How does America look to other countries now? We have a president who is not willing to face the reality that he lost the election and wants no part of the coronavirus. Nor does he care to share vital information with President-elect Joe Biden.

Hopefully, on Jan. 20 when Biden becomes president of the United States, progress for the people will resume again.

Lorraine Stark, Matthews

Lorraine Stark

Patriotic acts

I was a child during WWII and remember the “lights out at night” orders. I was afraid of the dark. My dad was in France in the Army. My mom covered my bedroom window with a blanket and put a very small lamp on the floor next to my bed. Everyone followed those orders. It was the patriotic thing to do.

Now people are asked to wear a mask to protect themselves and others. They’re so self-absorbed that they cannot bring themselves to think of anyone else’s safety. My how times have changed.

E. T. Shafer, Charlotte