Nothing is stopping NC senators Burr, Tillis from reaching across the aisle on stimulus

Senators must act

I urge Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to recognize the will of the electorate and announce their support for the transfer of power to commence immediately. With their silence, they are weakening the country’s ability to respond to the pandemic and national security issues because President-elect Joe Biden is being kept from valuable information.

The senators also need to recognize the need for another stimulus package ahead of the vaccination program that begins next year. Unemployment is high. Demand for goods and services is suffering. With smart fiscal policy, these senators can help thousands of North Carolinians in the near term.

No good reason exists for them not to seek ways to help constituents. Burr is not seeking reelection in 2022. Tillis has six years to mend fences with his party were he to reach his hand across the aisle and find common ground.

The opportunity to do right is so close. Please reach out and grab it.

Todd McFall

Assistant teaching professor, Wake Forest University Department of Economics

A job for the media

I rarely hear the leaders of QAnon, Proud Boys, Boogaloo Bois, etc. in serious interviews by mainstream media. We need to know who these people are, their plans, and funding sources.

President Trump welcomes their parades and support for his post-presidential ambitions. These groups need to be held accountable by the society whose freedoms they enjoy.

I urge the press to keep us better informed about the company Trump keeps.

Zach Thomas, Charlotte

Irreparable harm

Everyone knew Donald Trump would contest the election with every ounce of his being. He told us before it even started. But it has been beyond disappointing to watch the craven Republican leadership back his play. Sens. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and others know that questioning a free and fair election endangers our entire system. They’re the only ones who can shut this man down before he does irreparable harm to every American, but they’re too worried about maintaining power. Gentlemen, do some good before you leave this earth.

Benjamin J. Harris, Charlotte

Climate legislation

A Nov. 14 Observer article referred to progressives’ efforts to influence President-elect Joe Biden’s policy agenda. They’re especially focused on the environment, specifically climate change. But that’s not an issue specific to one party: Liberals and conservatives share the same damaged planet.

After years of rolled-back environmental regulations, destruction caused by extreme weather, and ecosystems devastated by pollution, we can’t afford to politicize these problems. Nor do leaders have the option of viewing environmental issues in terms of popularity or political viability. Addressing climate change must be on the top of every legislator’s agenda.

Lynn Dransoff, Charlotte

Mandy Cohen

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Service, makes me proud during her public briefings.

Perhaps many don’t know it, but she wears a necklace with a chai symbol. It’s two Hebrew letters that symbolizes life and health.

Why she wears it only she can say. But for me, the chai demonstrates my pride in being a part of the community of Jews, and more importantly, it speaks to the value of life and the importance of ethics and morals — that all lives matter.

Thank you, Dr. Cohen, for your inspiration.

Ross Levin, Charlotte

Nova’s Bakery

Regarding ‘You will be missed.’ This longtime Charlotte bakery will close for good next month,” (Nov. 18):

Twenty-six years ago, Nova’s Bakery owners Vlado and Sladjana Novakovic brought us their distinctive type of baked goods, which — even today — are difficult or impossible to find in Charlotte. Their closing will leave us without brioche, 100% crusty whole wheat, dark rye, challah, and cranberry breads in many shapes and sizes — without the additives found in most commercial breads.

Their ingredients have always been simple and healthy choices. I salute them for improving the quality of our lives and will sorely miss them.

Blynn Field, Matthews