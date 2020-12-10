Cooper’s decrees are ruining some NC businesses. He must spread the financial pain.

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a Dec. 1 briefing in Raleigh on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response. On Dec. 8, amid rising COVID-19 cases and deaths, Cooper announced a curfew for the state. TRAVIS LONG TLONG@NEWSOBSERVER.COM

Once again Gov. Roy Cooper attacks the middle-class, independent businesses with curfews and arbitrary rules effectively putting many out of business.

Yet, he doesn’t follow CDC and WHO recommendations about reopening of schools. Also, he has ignored the fact that state workers have been getting full pay and benefits while he brutalizes the small business.

A fair proposal is that any state worker earning $80,000 to $150,000 yearly take a 25% pay cut and all workers over that amount take a 40% cut. Use that money to help the small businesses stay afloat.

It is time for government to share the burden and then we may get some sanity in Cooper’s decrees.

Bill Wallace, Charlotte

Regarding “A transportation sales tax would face hurdles with lawmakers — and with voters,” (Dec. 9):

Recent discussions about planning for the future needs for transportation in Charlotte could be difficult because of all of the changes taking place in the energy sector, vehicle technology, and the acceptance of the work-at-home concept.

For example, the recently commissioned toll road on I-77 will probably never attain its projected revenue goals as fewer and fewer commuters will be interested in paying a toll when the free portion of the road will no longer be crowded.

Gentrification of certain neighborhoods may not happen as fewer people who work in the city will see an advantage to living in the city.

Vehicle technology changes combined with less need to commute may leave new rail cars empty after the demise of rush hour.

Alex McKay, Charlotte

The city wants to raise sales tax one-cent to pay for improvements in all areas of transportation. How about considering a user tax?

Let’s raise the price for bus, light-rail and streetcar riders who actually use these services. Let’s raise the fee on car registrations, covering both gas and electric cars that use the roads.

It would also be good if state legislators would raise the gas tax to capture money from the thousands of people who vacation in or drive through North Carolina daily, who use and abuse our roads.

Dick Meyer, Charlotte

The silence is deafening! Where is the right-to-life crowd when it comes to the killing spree President Trump is pursuing on his way out of office as he, with the assistance of Attorney General William Barr — the AG who professes to be all about the sanctity of life — ramps up the executions of prisoners on death row?

The hypocrisy of those purporting to be sustainers of life and yet stay quiet in light of these exterminations is chilling and quite terrifying. It makes one wince. It makes one weep.

Pat Kunder, Charlotte

I really don’t understand the hoopla over a mask and the owners of businesses asking folks to mask up. A lot of those establishments have signs “no shirts no shoes no service.” If someone showed up without a shirt, I’m sure the owner would ask that person to leave or put a shirt on. Give them a mask. I and a lot of other people wear the masks for the protection of ourselves and other people, even though we may not agree with all of the governor’s orders.

Bill Lane, Polkville

Regarding “Basketball players,” (Dec. 8 Forum):

I do an essential healthcare job and must be within 6-feet of people’s faces all day. They need to learn that covering only the mouth is almost ineffectual since 83% of normal human respiration is done through the nose. This is why they swab your nose to find COVID-19.

Healthcare workers like me are out there risking our lives and doing all we can to protect patients while some patients seem only interested in loopholes in the mask rule.

When lives are at stake, respect should be required — and it shouldn’t require a two-by-four upside the head.

Asymptomatic spread is estimated to be as high as 80%. Think about it!

Dan Ericson, Matthews