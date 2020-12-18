Nice to see Mecklenburg commissioners showing restraint on transit sales tax

Mecklenburg commissioners have voiced skepticism about a proposed sales tax hike for transportation needs. A city task force says the tax would raise more than $6 billion over 30 years, enough to cover half the cost of an array of projects, including expanding light rail, road improvements, bike lanes and greenways. The rest would come from the state and federal governments. tsumlin@charlotteobserver.com

Sales tax hike

Regarding “‘Not a slam dunk’: Some Mecklenburg commissioners skeptical of new transit sales tax,” (Dec. 16):

It’s nice to see our county commissioners showing restraint and common sense in regards to a sales tax hike right now.

The timing is terrible with many families struggling to put food on the table during a pandemic. In a rare show of good decision-making, it’s comforting to see commissioners agree, for the most part, that now is not the time to put another burden on Mecklenburg County’s population.

We have proven as a region that we cannot manage construction time frames, budgets, or predicted ridership of mass transit, so chasing it with more money is a bad decision at this point.

Trigg Cherry, Charlotte

Payroll tax

Regarding “Charlotte sales tax faces hurdles,” (Dec. 13):

Now is the time to explore a more viable option to support Mecklenburg’s infrastructure needs: a commuter or payroll tax for workers in Mecklenburg who live outside the county. Why should local citizens bear the burden when these nonresidents enjoy many benefits Mecklenburg offers? Who do you think will benefit most as light rail is extended to surrounding counties?

Ed Carlson, Charlotte

Well said on EOCs

As a teacher I want to say bravo to the writer of “EOC testing” (Dec. 18 Forum). I would love to be back in school teaching face-to-face, and as soon as it’s safe I want to be there with my students. This writer said giving in-person final exams suggests that testing is more important than the learning environment for kids. Testing should never be more important than our students!

Carol Jackson, Matthews

Carbon fees

World leaders celebrated five years of the Paris climate agreement this month, with the U.S. nowhere in sight. It’s encouraging to realize we’ll rejoin that accord once Joe Biden takes office. We can breathe easier, knowing he places a priority on fighting climate change.

Carbon border adjustments are fees on imported goods that depend on the amount of carbon emitted while producing them. The European Union will apply such fees by 2023. It would be wise for the U.S. to follow suit, not only to reduce global temperatures but to protect American businesses. We could apply our own border adjustment and also put a fee on domestic carbon emissions, returning the funds generated to American residents.

Jeanine Noblett, Charlotte

Trump and power

Donald Trump is obsessed with staying in power, but I don’t understand why. He seems to have not the slightest interest in governing.

Thousands are dying daily from coronavirus and he does not offer the slightest bit of empathy to so many families who are mourning loved ones. Russia has attacked us by hacking into government systems that experts are saying puts America at “grave risk.” Yet, not one word from the president.

A true leader accepts the results of his or her election. Trump is a sore loser who just wants to win, not govern. It’s time for him to get out of the way because on Jan. 20 the man who won the election by over 7 million votes will be the next president.

Laura Reich, Matthews

My party

What happened to the GOP?

When I think of the Republican Party, I think of Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation, Coolidge’s productive silence, and Reagan’s pro-market, anticommunist stance.

My party is now an exhausting clown show. The party should turn back to free markets, federalism and freedom while creating a more diverse coalition.

Gabriel Russ, Lincolnton

Facts first

Before there can be massive voter fraud, there logically has to first be evidence of a single instance that suggests widespread fraud. Republican and Democratic judges in more than 50 lawsuits filed by the Trump administration and its allies have rejected these claims because of the complete absence of any evidence of voter fraud.

While it may be more convenient to simply lead with blanket conclusions and bypass the more important first steps of facts and evidence, it is intellectually dishonest. Lawyers in these lawsuits have been ridiculed by judges from both parties for doing this very thing. I hope one day we can get back to determining the facts and evidence first and our conclusions second.

Mark Sumwalt, Charlotte

US Rep. Hudson

As a resident of the Eighth Congressional District, I am utterly embarrassed that U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson signed as a supporter of the ludicrous suit to disenfranchise American voters of their electoral voice.

This seditious act was summarily dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court. It was seen as so ridiculous that the denial was unsigned.

Need I remind those who blindly follow President Trump that the majority of the Supreme Court is conservative, with three justices nominated by Trump, yet they all rejected this sad farce. Sadly, Hudson willingly dishonored his district, his office and himself.

Sam Treadaway, Concord