North Carolina’s unemployment system needs an overhaul to better serve the taxpayers

Catrice Otengo of Greensboro drove to Raleigh in June looking for help with her unemployment claim. She eventually got some help from the N.C. Division of Employment Security, but it was too late. She got evicted in July and as of September was living in a motel, working two jobs, and trying to save up for a better place. rwillett@newsobserver.com

NC unemployment

Regarding “NC demands return of tens of thousands in unemployment money,” (Dec. 20):

This article only focused on part of the problem. While many who received unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits are being told they were overpaid, thousands of unemployed N.C. taxpayers have been denied benefits due to excessively restrictive unemployment eligibility requirements.

Thanks to the Republican state legislative majority, qualifying requirements for unemployment have been drastically tightened over the past 10 years. Filing for benefits alone can be a confusing process. If ejected, taxpayers face a baffling series of steps to appeal.

The N.C. unemployment system needs to better serve the needs of taxpayers.

Michael A. Clark, Charlotte

No payroll tax

Regarding “Payroll tax,” (Dec. 20 Forum):

The suggestion that Mecklenburg County impose a payroll tax on people who come from outside its borders to earn a living is destructive. It is the worst form of taxation without representation. I worked in NYC and they did the same thing to outsiders. Everyone had to pay a tax for the privilege of earning a living. If you need more revenue add fees to train fares. Put tolls on the roads, if you like. The power to tax is the power to destroy.

Richard Boyle, Charlotte

Lumbee tribe

Regarding “Lumbee goal of federal recognition denied again in Congress, tribe chairman says,” (Dec. 21):

While it might seem perplexing and disappointing to some that recent highly-touted support for Lumbee federal recognition will not bear immediate fruit, those of us directly affected remain determined to see this recognition come to fruition.

We have a clear perspective regarding where the primary resistance is coming from. They are the same Native American resisters who were on the losing side of the Catawba tribe’s quest to build their casino. The same will be true for the Lumbee tribe. We will never abandon the struggle for full federal recognition.

Ray Brayboy, Myrtle Beach

Apple incentives

Regarding “The governor’s poor excuse for hiding Apple incentives “ (Dec. 18 Editorial):

Need I remind you we’ve seen this movie before. Michael Dell came to North Carolina and over-promised. When the Dell plant finally closed and 900-plus jobs were gone, Winston-Salem and Forsyth County had lavished over $270 million on that venture.

What’s a few million in the sands of time when you make an effort at gainful employment for people? The point is: Corporate welfare is good and bad. It has to be reasonable. Snagging an Apple plant would be money well spent (real jobs). Continued spending on the Panthers, not so much.

Let’s keep an eye on corporate welfare, what’s reasonable. But bottom line, give the governor a break. Maybe he can land us an Apple plant, even if he camouflaged a few items. He tries!

Randall Lemly, Charlotte

COVID leadership

Americans are dying because of zero national leadership. You can slice it any way you want, but here are facts:

Ontario, Canada is separated from the U.S. by an imaginary line on the ground. North Carolina has 10.6 million residents; Ontario 14.6 million. Here are the COVID-19 numbers for Dec. 15: Ontario had 23 deaths that day; North Carolina had 98. Ontario had 2,432 new cases; North Carolina had 5,273. Ontario’s numbers are declining. Ours are not.

This is just a snapshot of the hell our country is in. Some states have far worse statistics than North Carolina.

Will someone in Washington please step forward and take control?

John Walsh, Charlotte

Compassion

I am amazed and confounded by the reaction of some of those who have had COVID-19 and only had minor issues. Or, others who’ve been lucky so far that it has not affected them or those close to them. They strike out at the health care professionals, the governor and others who are continually working to slow the spread of this virus. Where is their compassion and empathy for those who’ve suffered and died?

Tip Nicholson, Statesville