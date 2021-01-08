Republicans took a dangerous path, and we have gotten what they deserved

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the West wall of the the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s riot. Critics say Trump and some Republican Party lawmakers emboldened the rioters by spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Jose Luis Magana AP

Republican Party

Republicans took a dangerous path to learn some terrible lessons: Support of a demagogue incites the mob and silence emboldens it. Through their actions and inaction not only have they lost the presidency, but the Senate and any semblance of legitimacy and respect. We have all gotten what they deserved.

Tim Palmer, Lenoir

Rep. Dan Bishop

By continually spreading absurd conspiracy theories about the results of the election, Congressman Dan Bishop is directly responsible for the violence that occurred at the Capitol. It’s hard to tell whether he genuinely believes in the absolute insanity that he spews, but it ultimately doesn’t matter. Bishop is a disgrace to the voters of the 9th Congressional District and deserves to be expelled from Congress.

Jack Perrin, Charlotte

Sen. Graham

On the floor of the Senate Wednesday night, Sen. Lindsey Graham finally told his constituents that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were legitimately elected. Good.

He said he was pulling his support from President Trump after a mob attempted to control the Senate floor. His tone was one of levity. It was inappropriate in this case.

The citizen of South Carolina deserve an apology — an apology from Graham for enabling the president to lie and mislead us. What the senator describes as a “hell of a journey” that he hated to see end, was in fact a terrible, awful, very bad four years of petty, cruel dishonesty.

Jeanie Presto, Rock Hill

Future candidates

I’m not interested in hearing how shocked and dismayed our elected officials are regarding the violence bestowed upon the Capitol. Sens. Richard Burr, Thom Tillis and Reps. Madison Cawthorn, Ted Budd, David Rouzer, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy, Dan Bishop and Virginia Foxx have all supported Trump’s conspiracy theories and lies, some for four years.

All have displayed profiles in cowardice and their legacy will be forever attached to his. If they want to examine their political futures, I suggest they look hard at the recent Georgia elections. The American people have had enough. We’re not interested in your selfish political gain, but in candidates who are willing to defend the Constitution and our democracy — regardless of political affiliation.

Dot Meixler, Huntersville

A public trial

On 9/11 our country was attacked by foreign terrorists sponsored by an anti-American regime. The result was unified outrage and an immediate response.

On Jan. 6, our country was attacked by domestic terrorists sponsored by the president, some close to him, social media feeds, and some alleged “news” outlets. It’s even more grotesque than 9/11 because it was founded on a lie told by the president and his sycophants.

Only an independent committee with unfettered power to investigate, followed by a public trial for those charged with criminal offenses, can begin to clear the stench from our country, our democracy, and Constitution.

Lee Fluke, Charlotte

Fragile democracy

As a 10-year old I remember vividly the radio news on Dec. 7, 1941 that a Japanese air attack had sunk much of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, killing several thousand Americans at Pearl Harbor.

As a 70-year old on Sept. 11, 2001, I was anguished by the death and destruction the world watched that day as planes crashed into the Twin Towers.

As a 90-year old, I watched Wednesday in disbelief as a US president urged a mob of supporters to invade the Capitol while the Senate and House were in session to confirm election results. This symbol of our almost 250-year-old democracy was assaulted and our leaders rushed to safety while a mob desecrated their meeting places.

Once again, our fragile democracy has been violently assaulted. Hopefully the latest challenge can inspire all Americans to continue the essential efforts to preserve and enhance this unique nation.

William W. McLendon, Chapel Hill

A turning point

This is a watershed moment for our country. The clouds of darkness will disappear with the new dawn on Jan 20. Let us hope the new regime will undo all the destructive and divisive polices of this evil regime with passion, humility and fairness.

Our country needs unity to overcome the miscreants. While we should show compassion to those who supported this regime, ignorantly or innocently, we must prosecute all the culprits who supported this president. That is the only way to teach the future generations the values of law and order.

Naseem Khan, Leland

Meck vaccinations

Regarding the Jan. 8 letter criticizing the choice of Bojangles Coliseum for COVID-19 vaccines for seniors. My experience was far different from what the writer described.

The initial check-in was done without leaving the car. There was ample parking close to the entry. I did not have to contend with any stairs and saw a number of folks using walkers without issue.

Once inside, the process moved like clockwork and everyone involved was friendly and helpful. I was in and out in less than 30 minutes. Kudos, Mecklenburg County. I’m looking forward to dose No. 2.

Susan Proctor, Charlotte