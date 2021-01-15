Other NC cities did it. Now it’s time for Charlotte to approve LGBTQ protections.

On Jan. 12 and 13 three North Carolina municipalities — Hillsborough, Carrboro and Chapel Hill — passed ordinances protecting members of their LGBTQ communities from discrimination. AP File Photo

LGBTQ rights

The writer is president of LGBTQ+ Democrats of Mecklenburg County.

Three municipalities in North Carolina recently passed protections that ensure equal access to housing, services and employment for LGBTQ people.

Charlotte’s mayor and City Council have been largely silent on taking this step, leaving those of us who live and work in this city to ask: Why?

As we see candidates positioning themselves for upcoming primaries, the universal silence on this issue at the City Council’s recent retreat was most telling. But the LGBTQ community is watching. Will Charlotte leaders tell LGBTQ people that the Queen City is a welcoming, safe place for everyone to live and raise a family, or will it stand out as unique for continuing to allow discrimination and hatred to fester?

We’re waiting.

Cameron Pruette, Charlotte

Cameron Pruette

NC vaccines

The old adage, “the buck stops here,” seems to be missing in our state. As COVID-19 cases increase, and businesses and schools shut down again, Gov. Roy Cooper lays the blame for the failure to get the vaccine into arms on the federal government. That, however, does not explain why North Carolina ranks in the bottom third of all the states in vaccine distribution.

As President-elect Joe Biden said, “If you don’t act now, it’s going to get worse.” It’s time for Cooper to “act now.” He must put a “buck stops here” plaque on his desk, call in his staff, and push them to get more vaccine in arms.

Fred Becker, Mooresville

Minimum wage

One aspect of President-elect Joe Biden’s new economic plan is to raise the minimum wage to $15.

Artificial wage increases, especially during an economic downturn, will slow recovery and disproportionately hurt low-skilled and minority workers.

FDR tried this during the Great Depression. More recently, President Obama had to sign relief to America Samoa after minimum wage laws caused problems there.

Biden’s plan is simplistic thinking. It will only hurt businesses and workers.

Gabriel Russ, Charlotte

Trump’s legacy

The memories of President Trump will soon fade to the pages of history, or to oblivion. Unfortunately the rancor and division he sowed will be with us for generations.

Writing off his numerous transgressions will not be enough to erase the damage he has done. He must be held accountable for his crimes.

Consider the plight of those now serving in office, or who may consider doing so in the future. They now live in constant fear, not only for their lives, but for their lives of their family. So too are staff members and journalists threatened.

As for the rest of us, I fear our nation will become the new Northern Ireland, a nation gripped by fear of terrorism. This is a legacy we can neither forget nor forgive.

Robert A. Shaw, Indian Trail

Impeachment

President Trump has so damaged his reputation that he’s unlikely to ever run for office again.

If he were to throw his hat in the ring, however, his fate should be determined by Republican primary voters, and not precluded via a vindictive impeachment by members of Congress.

Tim Eichenbrenner, Charlotte

Accountability

There are steps in this process of healing the nation, just like Maslow’s hierarchy or the seven stages of grief. When someone does something wrong, there needs to be “accountability” and “consequences” before there can be “healing” and “unity.”

Dave Ballenger, Monroe

How disingenuous

Thank you for the editorial calling out Franklin Graham who has used the pulpit of the Christian faith to incite division in this country for four years in nearly rabid support of a man whose values and conduct flagrantly fly in the face of that faith.

“Hollow” is hardly the word to describe his vacuous call for unity now.

It is tantamount to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s disingenuous suggestion that it is time for Congress to revisit the astounding $27 trillion national debt and make efforts to reduce it. The national debt increased a whopping 36% under the Republicans’ watch in the past four years.

Give us a break, guys. Nothing you say now means anything. Zip. Zilch.

Beverly Finney, Hickory

White privilege

Regarding “Belk on the brink: NC department store in deep financial trouble as COVID takes a toll,” (Jan. 13)

When my grandfather started Belk stores in Monroe in 1888, he had worked hard his whole life. My cousins, who were given the opportunity to become the leaders of his chain of stores, smartly sold it five years ago to Sycamore Partners.

The second generation has all passed on now. With its legacy ending, it’s my hope that legacies for non-white family businesses can outrun the family owned businesses that were born of white privilege.

I don’t blame my grandfather for succeeding, yet his whiteness allowed it. It’s the truth behind the American rags to riches tale. Even if your grandfather didn’t start a department store, if your family owned a house and you are white, your whiteness afforded it.

Margaret Belk Tierney, Nebo

Margaret Belk Tierney