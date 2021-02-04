North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is all wrong about systemic racism

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson spoke out Tuesday against a WRAL editorial cartoon that depicted Republicans on the State Board of Education as members of the KKK. Democrats on the board want teachers to acknowledge systemic racism and talk to students about racial and gender discrimination. Robinson and other Republicans on the board disagree. ETHAN HYMAN EHYMAN@NEWSOBSERVER.COM

Systemic racism

Regarding N.C. social studies standards and teaching about systemic racism, there is no question that systemic racism exists, and students should learn what it is and how it affects our culture and society.

By stating that “the system of government we have in this country is not systemically racist,” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson fails to understand that systemic racism has nothing to do with laws and everything to do with the manner in which people and institutions interact with each other.

If we are unwilling to call it what it is and teach students how it manifests itself in our society, we run the risk of raising another generation of citizens who perpetuate the problem.

Gene Kavadlo, Charlotte

Gene Kavadlo

City Council

Regarding “Charlotte City Council filled its open at-large seat,” (Feb. 2):

The writer is director of the Hornet’s Nest Republican Men’s Club.

As a Republican, I believe the Charlotte City Council exercised great judgment and sound decision making by appointing Greg Phipps to fill the vacant seat of Democrat James “Smuggie” Mitchell.

Phipps obviously has a history serving on the dais. I, along with many, believe no other person could have fulfilled the need better than Phipps. I congratulate him, I congratulate Charlotte City Council, and I’m thankful as a Charlottean that we have someone of Phipp’s resounding reputation and impeccable ethics.

John Powell Jr., Charlotte

NC teachers

I completely agree with this goal to return to schools for in-person instruction. But plans to move toward on this should be paired with plans to make vaccinations for teachers a high priority.

This is especially needed for teachers with compromised immune systems, those with underlying health conditions or living with someone with these conditions. For this group of teachers, returning to classrooms without vaccinations leaves them exposed to serious health concerns.

Moving teachers into a high priority group for vaccinations would recognize them as essential workers in the effort to return to in-person learning. What a strong message of support and recognition for this often under-appreciated but vital profession.

Loretta Wertheimer, Davidson

Loretta Wertheimer

A year lost

It’s simple, people. Schools would be open if all teachers and staff had been vaccinated as soon as it became available. A whole year essentially gone for students. Fix it!

Betty Gross, Matthews

Step up restrictions

A Super Bowl with popular teams, the QBs of the past and future, and one third the ticket volume should bring skyrocketing prices but it is not.

Super Bowl tickets are bought by people who can afford the best of our healthcare and frivolous status purchases. They’re choosing not to be part of a select audience for a historic game.

The economy will not come back until we have the virus under control. Unless and until the government steps in forcefully with both guidance and regulation at every level everywhere, the economy will be weak because people do not want to get sick.

We cannot choose between the economy and our public health. They are the same thing.

Adam McBroom, Charlotte

Energy innovation

Regarding “Biden set to sign executive actions tackling climate change. Here’s what they’ll do,” (Jan. 27):

Some of President Biden’s reversals of former president Donald Trump’s executive orders directly affect the fossil fuel and auto industries.

Biden plans to discourage fossil fuel development and implement new fuel standards, and eventually, conversion of autos to electric.

Naysayers warn about fossil fuel company viability and jobs. As it has been throughout industrial development, existing production methods and businesses become obsolete when innovation develops better ways of production and new businesses. Surely alternative energy source development will bring new business and job opportunities.

Lynn Dransoff, Charlotte