Dems and GOP should skip the COVID relief packages. Make these 3 changes instead.

President Joe Biden says his administration intends to “go big” on COVID relief. He has offered a $1.9 trillion plan. A group of Republican senators say their $618 billion relief proposal offers “more targeted assistance” for Americans. ERIC GAY AP

COVID relief

Three basic moves would do more to stimulate the economy and alleviate effects of the COVID-19 crisis than any of the huge packages currently under discussion:

1.) Extend COVID-related unemployment benefits.

2.) Raise minimum wage to $15 per hour.

3.) Enact public option Affordable Care Act coverage.

Wes Gordon, Charlotte

NC vaccine plan

I am all for front-line workers, especially teachers receiving the COVID vaccine. But let’s get real, and get all the populations in Group 1 vaccinated first.

My husband missed his second dose due to unexpected surgery, and we have been unable to get an open slot for a vaccine until late April. In Rowan County, the open slots for vaccines were gone in less than 7 minutes Monday.

This is unacceptable. The 65 and older population is our most vulnerable population, and I am not ready to lose him due lack of planning on distribution of vaccines.

Sarah Wooten, Salisbury

City Council

Regarding “Charlotte City Council appoints Phipps to fill vacant at-large seat,” (Feb. 4):

As a Democrat I was proud of the 103 applicants who applied to serve in our community. I was humbled to have my name mentioned by several City Council members. However, I was disappointed in the voting process though I understood the rationale to get someone sworn in quickly.

I hope in the future, council members are given at least five full days to review and discuss with each other the potential candidates. I would also propose that the council members have zoom sessions with the potential candidates. It seemed dismissive to the applicants who spent their time thoroughly answering the questions and preparing a presentation.

Maritza Ortiz, Charlotte

Trump’s GOP

Regarding “The Republican Party gets the death it had coming,” (Feb. 3 Opinion):

Kathleen Parker’s premature death of the Republican Party falls on its face when the evidence shows something completely different.

For starters President Trump received more votes than any Republican presidential candidate in history. The leaders of the Republican establishment have long paid lip service to expanding the base. Trump did just that, bringing in record numbers of Blacks and Hispanics, along with blue collar voters and disaffected Democrats.

His accomplishments in office will insure that history will judge him kindly.

Parker and the RINOs are in the rear-view mirror. Never again will most in the Republican Party accept another George Bush, John McCain, or Mitt Romney. President Trump showed us a better future by putting America first.

Robert Cassell Jr. , Charlotte

Attack on reality

Republicans are finally reaping what they’ve sown over the past 40 years. Since Ronald Reagan, Republicans have undermined the public trust in government. This attitude has resulted in the election of the ultimate anti-government candidate, Donald Trump.

Since his election, Trump has sung the siren song of reality being whatever he says it is. And Republicans have gone along with this theme, saying regardless of the facts, we need to respect peoples’ beliefs in the most outrageous of ideas.

Is it any wonder that people fed a diet of nonsense have elected fringe candidates who’ve supported violent attacks on their government? How can any government succeed in a world in which half the country refuses to accept a version of reality based on evidence and fact instead of fantasy?

Timothy Weeks, Fort Mill

Reopen schools

Regarding “Private schools show public schools can open,” (Feb. 4 Opinion):

I thank op-ed writer Leila Potter for bravely speaking up about the current divide between the private school children going in-person and public school children having no option to do so. I can’t imagine how frustrated she must feel, having to leave her children at home everyday to teach other children.

Private schools and some charter schools have shown we can reopen schools safely. As a parent of a sixth-grader and a special needs third-grader in a charter school with no option for in-person learning, we parents must demand these children go back to in-person school immediately.

Christina Williams, Charlotte

Private schools

Regarding “Private schools show public schools can open,” (Feb. 4 Opinion):

While it’s really nice that op-ed writer Leila Potter’s private school, which teaches “some of Raleigh’s wealthiest children,” has its students in-person, most public schools don’t have that luxury.

Why? Not because public schools don’t want to open. The difference is money and resources.

I’ve worked in private and public schools in my career, and I can tell you there is a distinct difference in what’s available. Private schools generally have much newer buildings, state of the art heating and cooling systems, many fewer students per classroom, and access to plenty of cleaning supplies, dividers for desks, etc. They also usually have active and wealthy PTOs to fulfill needs.

Reality says there is no comparison.

Steve Knickerbocker, Matthews