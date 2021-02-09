North Meck residents like me are rightly skeptical about the proposed transit sales tax

A LYNX train pulls into the 9th Street Station in March 2018 during a media tour of the Blue Line Extension. Now, a proposed 1-cent transit sale tax is being discussed. It could help fund the Red Line, which would traverse Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville and center city Charlotte. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Red Line

Regarding “A north Mecklenburg commuter rail gains traction, but transit sales tax still a tough sell,” (Feb. 9):

It’s obvious to even casual observers that a region growing as rapidly as ours needs 21st century mass transit. It’s equally obvious that Charlotte city management and Council members worry that North Mecklenburg voters could scuttle the 1-cent sales tax if all they get is more empty promises.

For the benefit of newcomers, those of us in North Mecklenburg were burned 20 years ago when assured the Red Line would be part of the original 1/2-cent tax plan.

North Meck towns even approved commercial and residential development adjacent to the existing rail line.

But all we got was a toll road and buses.

So we are rightly skeptical of the proposed 1-cent tax. Written guarantees to pursue the Red Line are necessary to get my vote.

Robert Edmonds, Cornelius

Reopen schools

It is time to reopen schools for all children in North Carolina. The leaders need to set the date then do what needs to be done.

As a 35-year veteran teacher, I can attest to the learning lost over the past 12 months.

It is no one’s fault. Teachers and parents have tried to invent a whole new way of learning under extreme circumstances. But now we know so much more about this virus and how to prevent its spread.

Next week CMS will bring students back part-time. Use this transition to get every teacher vaccinated and prepare the schools for all children to return full-time with proper safety measures.

This goal can be achieved by the end of March. Let’s make it happen.

Kelly Morlacci, Charlotte

Education hiatus

Remote learning. In-person. Hybrid. There are indeed many valid pros and cons for each approach.

I’d like to put forth a thought: Is it cast in stone that our children must graduate high school at 18 years old? Likewise, must our college students finish at age 22?

Why can’t we put a 6-9 month hiatus to education? Wait until everyone who wants the vaccine receives it, regardless of in which vaccine group they’re in.

Then, we could resume in-class teaching, which a majority of people agree is the very best approach with the best result.

Certainly this would cause some logistical and financial problems, but it puts health and a better education first.

George Woodfin, Charlotte

Mark Martin

Regarding “Ex-NC chief justice tried to overturn Trump loss,” (Feb. 7):

The New York Times story referenced in this article about Mark Martin’s role in Trump’s effort to overturn his election defeat notes that Trump’s lawyers knew as early as Nov. 12 that then-President Trump was out of legal options to reverse his loss to Joe Biden.

In light of this, Martin needs to give a full accounting of what he knew and when he knew it.

If Trump’s lawyers, and presumably Trump, knew in November that he had indeed lost, then every effort by those around Trump amounted to an insurrection — one that was well underway before Jan. 6.

Those responsible for this must be held accountable.

Darrell Lucus, Charlotte

Ex-presidents





Does anybody seriously think the Founding Fathers intended that an ex-president should live under the threat of impeachment for the rest of his life?

Donald Reiner, Mount Holly

The greatest irony

The greatest irony of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is that he is highly unlikely to be convicted by the Senate on the charges.

While he’s not likely to be held accountable in any way, hundreds of his supporters that he incited on Jan. 6 are very likely to be convicted of criminal charges for unlawfully breaching and vandalizing the Capitol, injuring and killing law enforcement personnel, menacing the vice president and members of Congress, as well as other crimes.

Dumont Clarke, Charlotte

Dumont Clarke