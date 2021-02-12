Reopening CMS schools can’t be addressed with ‘cake-and-eat-it-too’ magical thinking

Gov. Roy Cooper has urged N.C. school districts to begin offering in-person learning again. CMS students will begin returning to the classroom on Monday, Feb. 15. jleonard@newsobserver.com

CMS reopening

At last week’s CMS Board of Education meeting, supporters of immediate resumption of in-person instructions again claimed that schools have been proven safe, citing CDC reports and pointing to European countries that have opened their schools.

As has been their practice, none addressed the CDC’s prerequisites for safety — absent in many CMS schools — or advocated for the business and social shutdowns that European countries elected to keep community spread low enough for safe schooling.

A crisis on the scale of the COVID pandemic can’t be addressed with cake-and-eat-it-too magical thinking. If we want kids back in school, we must close the bars. If we can’t part with the bars, our kids will have to stay home.

Nicholas Holt, Charlotte

Reopen stadiums

Researchers say COVID-19 is 18.7 times less likely to spread outdoors. It’s time to use science“ and common sense to allow communities and kids to unite in stadiums. Doing it at 50% capacity with masks and social distancing is safe and reasonable. Come on, Carolina. Show some sense.

Julie Parsons, Matthews

Social studies

The State Board of Education voted 7-5 on Feb. 4 to adopt new K-12 social studies standards that suggest ours is a racist country.

This is brainwashing of our beloved children, forced on us by seven un-elected state officials. We must resist this.

The only secular philosophy that will help us is to teach our children that we’ve made great progress with racial problems and that we’re all Americans lucky to live in the world’s greatest country.

Frank Hyatt, Southern Pines

Marijuana laws

Regarding “Medical marijuana has broad support in NC, Elon Poll finds,” (Feb. 12):

Are N.C. legislators listening? The Elon University poll shows that only 18% of those polled oppose legalizing medical cannabis.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse says “the majority of people who use marijuana don’t go on to use other ‘harder’ drugs”

The CDC reports no increase in youth marijuana use following retail legalization for adults in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. JAMA reports a 24.8% lower opioid overdose mortality rate in states with medical cannabis laws.

N.C. legislators can legalize medical cannabis, reduce penalties for possession, permit adult use, or put a referendum on the ballot and let the people decide.

Ann Twitty Caughran, Charlotte

Keystone XL

President Biden’s Day One executive order to cancel the Keystone pipeline permit was issued to “save the planet from global warming.” But will it?

According to the Energy Equipment and Infrastructure Alliance, Canadian oil will still travel from Alberta to U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast, but by rail. The math in their report indicates 136 million gallons of diesel will be burned per year.

Politics dictated the Biden administration’s decision to cancel the pipeline. We can talk later about the thousands of potential construction jobs that were lost.

Darrel P. Glankler, Charlotte

Impeachment

He spent three months setting the charge.

He spent three weeks fine tuning the line.

He lit the fuse and watched the explosion.

He was the only one who could stop it, and for four hours he didn’t.

How can anyone who calls themselves a patriot support Trump’s acquittal?

Paul C. Perlik, Charlotte

US senators

Perhaps U.S. senators need to read what’s on the Flight 93 Memorial to be reminded of the 40 heroes who decided to fight back to thwart a different attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Many police officers were heroes on Jan. 6 when they fought back the Trump-inspired mob. No one is asking senators to vote to physically fight and die like those people on Flight 93 did on 9-11. We’re just asking them to do the right thing and hold Trump accountable. Protect the democracy of our country.

Terri Matthews, Charlotte

Postal workers

Regarding “NC to expand COVID-19 vaccines to include teachers” (Feb. 11):

In addition to the other front-line workers such as farm workers, grocery store and restaurant workers, I’m glad to see the state give the beleaguered and belittled U.S. Postal Service vaccine priority. After all the attacks by the Postal Services Board made on these essential workers under the previous administration, they deserve a break — and protection.

John Rudisill, Charlotte

Charlotte litter

Regarding “NC litter,” (Feb. 9 Forum):

I’m an 82-year-old grandmother who often takes a one-mile round-trip walk from my home to the Harris-Teeter at Queens and Providence. I carry a plastic bag and wear a plastic glove, picking up litter along the way and then dumping it at the store. I figure passing drivers either think ‘who is that kooky old dame’ or — they think twice before tossing out trash.

Sheila Peltzer, Charlotte