For students in some families, the CMS before- and after-school programs are vital

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston announced Feb. 23 that CMS will indefinitely close the majority of its before- and after-school programming sites. He cited declining enrollment and a significant funding shortage due to the pandemic.

CMS, after school

Regarding “CMS to close 60 before and after school programs, lay off staff,” (Feb. 25):

As a retired educator who taught in the inner-city and on the west side, I know that students in certain areas have working parents who have to be on the job at odd hours, meaning they’re unable to supervise their children at certain times.

The before- and after-school programs are not babysitting services. They are vital to the well-being of the students who attend them, and include instruction, tutoring, and a safe environment in which to play and learn.

CMS Supt. Earnest Winston should consider using part of his $8,000 raise to fund these programs. The goodwill it would generate would benefit him far more than money.

Margaret Howell, Charlotte

Duke Energy

Regarding “Climate change will require a more resilient NC power grid,” (Feb. 24 Editorial):

The Editorial Board got it right on Duke Energy. I know this because I and others completed a review of Duke’s climate strategy, released in January.

The challenge is daunting. Duke must move faster and not defer to regulations for “least-cost and reliable” electricity, while those rules ignore costs and risks of climate change and outdated technology.

Duke has the expertise, programs, and plans to make the changes necessary for reliable, economical, and clean energy through 2050 — when it has pledged zero-carbon electricity to the region.

I await Duke’s response to our recommendations. I expect it’ll rise to the challenge. Customers should accept nothing less.

John Gaertner, Charlotte

Duke strategies

My community in southeast Charlotte experiences about five power outages per year. We’ve been working closely with Duke Energy personnel to make neighborhood level resiliency improvements — e.g. improved communication, more robust tree trimming, underground cables — and have achieved some degree of success.

However, when the bigger picture issues listed in the editorial — decentralization, microgrids, battery storage, etc. — are mentioned in our neighborhood, Duke partners shy away from those as being “above their pay grade.”

Duke (and its customers) would be better served by adopting the same “out of the box” strategies that are showing promise in our neighborhood to larger system-wide thinking. That seems to be lacking.

Jonathan Wells, Charlotte

Stimulus money

A Feb. 24 Forum writer implied that $112 million for Bay area transit expansion is in the proposed stimulus bill because Nancy Pelosi is from the area.

In truth, the relief bill signed into law by President Donald Trump included $14 billion for transit improvements across the country. Massttransitmag.com, says these monies were allocated for improvements to a wide range of transportation services, including rail, bus and ferry systems.

Putting money into this type of infrastructure during a pandemic not only creates jobs, it allows citizens and commerce a safe, reliable way to move across the country, improving the economy.

Lisa Fogarty, Mint Hill

Teaching history

Regarding “NC schools,” (Feb. 24 Forum):

If the past four years have taught me anything, it’s that social studies and history are equally important for students to learn. Knowing how good government works, and both the good and the bad of our past are important lessons to learn.

While English and math are equally important, we can’t forget about civics and history either. Lest we fall victim to repeating our past mistakes.

Charlie Fortanbary, Charlotte

Phone scams

I’m at home recuperating from surgery. The number of scam calls I receive in a single day is astounding, often 10 to 12 a day. Usually they just fish for information, but sometimes ask for credit card data.

We have several layers of enforcement meant to curb this abuse, but in the final analysis scammers pay to use the phone service like I do. It doesn’t matter that my privacy is abridged when they call for illegal reasons.

So who is accountable for fixing this problem? They are not doing their job.

Guy Dancy, Charlotte