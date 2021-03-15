COVID is killing 1,400 people a day. Stop acting as if the virus is gone.

Health officials are concerned about COVID-19 spread as states lift restrictions and spring break gets underway. MIAMI HERALD FILE PHOTO

Virus fatigue

With 1,400 COVID-19 deaths per day in the United States, people are not behaving as if the virus is still as bad as it is.

Only 10.9% of us are fully vaccinated, yet people are flocking to spring break in Florida and other states are lifting all mitigation restrictions, despite warnings from health experts.

Under these conditions, the virus will continue to spread and mutate into variant strains that eventually may become resistant to the vaccines currently available.

Our ultimate goal is herd immunity. We’re still too far from that to behave as if the virus is gone.

Joseph Salerno, Charlotte

Equal justice?

Regarding “3 hot dogs case that imprisoned man might set him free,” (March 14):

Am I the only one who is wondering why the phrase “Court filings reveal an enduring criminal history as a scam artist that spanned at least a dozen N.C. counties” describes David Twitty and not the bank executives who did far more harm in 2008?

He is in jail. The executives’ companies paid billions in fines, and they walked away. Does this seem fair to anyone?

Michael Kennedy, Charlotte

NC Lottery

The Observer routinely reports on large winners in the N.C. Lottery, such as “Man hits lottery jackpot with $10 scratch-off ticket,” (March 13).

Of course, people occasionally win large sums — that’s an intentional part of the scam. Publicizing the rare big wins encourages people to continue wasting their hard-earned money to fatten the coffers of state government.

Unfortunately, far more people lose than win. The net economic effect of lotteries is a transfer of money out of the pockets of citizens, predominately those with lower incomes.

Lottery stories serve the interests of the state over interest of the people upon whom lotteries prey.

Steven P. Nesbit, Charlotte

Gerrymandering

I’m very concerned about the future of our country and the enormous impact our voting districts are having on our state and federal legislatures.

Gerrymandered districts are bringing more extremes positions into our government. Extremes undermine what is best for the country by eliminating the much needed bipartisan work that makes the U.S. a great place to live.

As an independent, I vote for the best person for the job. Rather than see a predetermined party candidate win, I’d like to see my vote speak for my district.

Paula M. Ryan, Charlotte

Energy innovation

North Carolina’s Michael Regan was confirmed March 10 to lead the EPA. During the hearing process he said, “I believe that this country will be a global leader.”

The N.C. legislature should note his words and act quickly to lead on clean energy and battery storage. As COVID recovery begins, a clean energy focus would be good for our environment and our lagging economy.

The legislature has an opportunity to expand competitive markets for clean energy and energy storage to help create jobs, grow the tax base, and make the state’s electric grid more reliable, resilient and affordable.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the falling prices of battery storage and how this will transform the way the world uses power.

If we don’t act on innovations like this, we could be left behind. Let’s give a jolt to our economy, listen to Regan, and lead.

Cate Meno, Cary

Misplaced blame

Pharmaceutical companies deserve credit for bringing three coronavirus vaccines to market in record time. But Marc Thiessen failed to recognize that wouldn’t have happened without the taxpayer-funded National Institutes of Health.

He’s wrong to blame “government health experts,” namely Dr. Anthony Fauci, for failing us. Yes, in the early weeks of the pandemic, Fauci rejected the idea of mask-wearing for everyone. But very quickly, as we learned more, he reversed that stance. He has since remained clear and consistent in his pro-mask message to the public.

It was former President Trump — and many Republican governors — who failed us by ignoring advice from Fauci and other dedicated public health officials.

Karen Garloch, Charlotte