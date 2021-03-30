When given a choice, Trump’s pandemic experts chose to be puppets of the president

President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the coronavirus in April 2020. This week, six of Trump’s former pandemic advisers, including Fauci, criticized his administration’s handling of the pandemic response. ALEX BRANDON AP

Trump’s experts

Kevin Siers’ March 30 political cartoon displaying President Trump’s COVID-19 medical experts and scientists and their speaking out about their president now is right on point.

When given the choice of truth or Trump’s fiction, they chose to be puppets of the president.

Maybe to them, their career choice was more important than American lives.

Bryan Burns, Matthews

Public service

After college, I was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972. It was the last draft call for that year and the draft ended in January 1973 as the Vietnam War drew to a close.

Fortunately, I did not have to go to Southeast Asia, but I was required to remain in the service until my stint was over. It changed my life and shaped who I am today.

Forty-eight years later I firmly believe it’s past time to re-institute compulsory government service. If not in the military, then some other form of public service for at least a year. While it won’t necessarily cure all that’s wrong with the country, it might help heal the deep division that currently exists.

Jack Matthews, Charlotte

Race relations

I am Asian American, though I was adopted so my identity is mixed. Recent acts of violence against Asian Americans prompted me to write.

As our nation works on race relations, remember that a cohesive, peaceful society begins with us. To promote positive relationships, we should get involved.

Organizations that promote social integration include International House, which hosts events featuring different local immigrant cultures. We can also connect through websites like NextDoor.

It has been said that “Nothing integrates people like public schools.” Volunteering with CMS, as I have done, is rewarding and an opportunity for students to interact with trusted adults other than staff.

Our world is shared. Share with a friend to better it.

Aaron Kohrs, HIckory







Foreign aid

I’m an international student from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. I witnessed how foreign aid helped people in my home country.

Each year, the Congo receives hundreds of millions in foreign aid from the U.S. Because of it, poverty in my country has declined.

Many U.S. politicians are anti-foreign aid because they believe it does not help poor nations, but instead lines the pockets of corrupt leaders. This is a myth. Foreign aid donors like the UN and IMF have control mechanisms to fight corruption and verify the efficiency of programs financed by foreign aid.

Foreign aid works. Millions of people depend on it for survival. It is our duty as a wealthy country to help poorer nations, particularly because when they escape poverty they gain the buying power to become consumers of U.S. goods and services.

Caleb Masuaku, Charlotte

Republican leaders

When someone shows you who they are, believe them. The Republican Party showed it doesn’t believe in fiscal responsibility when Republicans passed massive tax cuts for Wall Street and the rich at the expense of working people.

Some Republican leaders show they don’t believe in science when they deny climate change and facts about the pandemic. Those who encouraged/supported the attack on the Capitol showed they don’t believe in law and order.

By enacting voter suppression laws in states they control, Republican leaders are showing they don’t believe in democracy. They’re working to prevent Americans from voting.

Just what do Republicans believe in?

Steven Porter, Charlotte

A nice reminder

Regarding “Women-run plumbing store a local fixture with an uncertain future,” (March 29):

It’s places like Piedmont Tool and Plumbing Supply and the women who work there that give us the sense that Charlotte is a good place to live and all is not lost. Back in the day when I lived in a house instead of a condo and needed an odd-sized Allen wrench, that’s where I’d go. Thanks for reminding me of its existence.

Melva Hanna, Charlotte