Pasquotank DA must be held accountable for his handling of the Andrew Brown case

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble answers questions from reporters after announcing he will not charge deputies in the April 21 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. during a press conference May 18 in Elizabeth City. TLONG@NEWSOBSERVER.COM

Pasquotank DA

I agree with Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble on one thing. The citizens of Pasquotank should hold him accountable for his multiple refusals to act with regard to the death of Andrew Brown, including:

▪ His refusal to account for all video evidence.

▪ His refusal to acknowledge the real justification for a special prosecutor, namely, to reassure Pasquotank citizens that justice will be blindly administered.

▪ His refusal to submit all the evidence to a grand jury.

▪ His refusal to explain why a SWAT team “simply couldn’t let him go.”

Womble must explain how police, while making an arrest, are justified in killing a nonviolent suspect, alone in his automobile, who has chosen flight versus fight.

William Sitton, Charlotte

William Sitton

Affordable housing

Regarding “A fair Charlotte housing plan means solving the right problem,” (May 17 Opinion):

The Revs. Jennifer Helms Jarrell and Greg Jarrell clearly understand the basics of math, as well as the root cause of current Charlotte housing problems.

As a tutor for GED students, my mantra to them for math is first to “figure out what it is you need to know.” The Jarrells have delineated exactly what it is we need to know. It is far past time to stop bending to developer profit.

It is equally far past time to focus on the people who are at the center of the need of affordable housing. Focus on the needs of those people in our community — not on how much money the developers should make.

Robin L. Drechsel, Charlotte

Israel and Hamas

Regarding “No winners,” (May 18 Forum):

Anytime there is a military conflict between two populations, it’s upsetting to learn of civilian casualties. However, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets towards highly populated areas in Israel and deliberately placed these launchers in civilian areas to increase civilian casualties.

Before striking any target, Israel warns citizens in Gaza through texts, pamphlets, and evacuation orders. Israel has a right to defend itself, and we should stand with our ally, the only democratic country in the Middle East.

Gabriel Russ, Lincolnton

Stimulus checks

When the government tries to ensure equal outcome, instead of opportunity, the people will wait for the government to act. Hence, job fairs with no job seekers and businesses that reduce services because of a shortage of employees. And yet, “stimulus” checks keep coming.

Michael E. Weaver, Charlotte

Climate change

What do the Pope, the EPA, Canada and the European Union have in common?

They all agree global warming requires an urgent response, according to recent articles in The Observer. The Pope restated his moral conclusions regarding the climate emergency. The EPA updated it’s data: The years 2016-2020 are five of the six hottest in recorded history. And Canada and Europe have aggressively enacted laws limiting emissions.

Meanwhile, U.S. politicians moan, “Oh, we can’t afford to change.” Huh? Canada and our EU allies use carbon pricing as the tool for free-market solutions.

America, get off the fossil fuel bus to nowhere and lead the world electrically. How about a Tesla Popemobile?

Mark Taylor, Charlotte

The mulberry tree

I was walking on the Sugar Creek Greenway Monday morning and there was a mulberry tree, chopped down, just so the persons with the saw could get the ripe berries for themselves. Just a few handfuls, perhaps.

There the 15-foot tree lies beside its stump, dead, wilting, full of green berries that will never ripen. Around it are dozens of trees, donated in memory or honor of someone.

Personal values. So there’s the mulberry tree, a unique example that our values, political or otherwise, do damage if they focus only on ourselves and not also on others and on the world around us.

Beth Resler Walters, Charlotte