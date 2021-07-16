Manufactured controversy about Critical Race Theory is aimed at teachers like me

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger speaks at a news conference July 14, 2021 in Raleigh. Berger and N.C. Republicans are advancing a measure in the legislature that would ban the promotion of Critical Race Theory in K-12 public school classrooms. BRYAN ANDERSON AP

Teachers and CRT

It has become clear that all the sudden coverage of Critical Race Theory is a coordinated strategy of politicians to build outrage against a straw man.

It is nearly impossible to intellectually engage about CRT because the definitions and fears of it have become so numerous. As a history teacher, my students learn about the long-term impact of policies that created racial inequities in our country. This requires honesty, not guilt or ideology.

This manufactured controversy about CRT is a scorched earth strategy in our culture war that is aimed at teachers like me. I ask those with stoked outrage to please not put our beleaguered teachers under siege.

Teachers should not start an already challenging school year with the added burden of their classrooms overseen by a racial New McCarthyism.

Stephen Hairgrove, Charlotte

Debate on CRT

The Observer’s July 16 Editorial criticizes N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger’s bill as premature at best. It initially praises Berger for clarifying that his bill doesn’t forbid classroom discussion of Critical Race Theory, but later criticizes it for potentially creating a “chilling effect.”

I say we must debate it — and it’s potential for harm — at every level of government from the legislature to school boards. We don’t need to postpone debate. We need to speed it up.

Robert Edmonds, Cornelius

CRT flashpoint

Critical Race Theory has become a divisive and incendiary flashpoint. Put 10 people in a room and you will get ten divergent explanations.

If it means teaching an accurate and complete version of our country’s race relations history, then bring it on. Let that history also include all of the advances made. Let it point out improvements needed. Don’t let it demonize a group based on their skin color or the sins of their forefathers.

It’s OK to teach our children about the horrific transgressions and mistreatment of indigenous peoples, slaves and a multitude of immigrant groups. It’s not OK to hold us accountable for them. Just hold us accountable not to repeat them. In theory, that should work!

Ken May, Charlotte

Vaccine politics

It makes me sad and angry to see Republican politicians urging their constituents to oppose COVID vaccinations. Cases of the virus are rising in many states and the vaccine would save lives and allow the country to put COVID behind us.

The rate of vaccine hesitancy mirrors the electoral map from the last election with red states having far fewer of their citizens vaccinated. Yet, it seems it has become more important for some GOP politicians to oppose the Biden administration than to urge their constituents to get vaccinated.

Donna Hatfield, Cornelius

Vaccine hesitancy

Seventy years ago we got the polio vaccine. It eradicated polio. So many people are resisting getting the COVID vaccine and we are not getting rid of the virus. It is getting worse and developing variants. Until more people get this vaccine, we will not be able to get rid of it. Please people, get vaccinated!

Linda Clark, Albemarle

Healthcare heroes

In “Vaccines aren’t just about you and your rights,” (July 13 Opinion) op-ed columnist Jay Ambrose gives his readers full permission to not take the vaccine while listing the many reasons it is prudent to get vaccinated. He and others fail to remind us of the healthcare heroes we lauded when cases were rampant. One of the best reasons to get your shot is to spare those brave and caring nurses and staff the agony of watching COVID-19 patients suffer. It’s not all about you.

Suzanne Levy, Charlotte

Celebrity soapbox

Regarding “Flag protesters,” (July 14 Forum):

The real perversion of the pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is for athletes, actors and/or singers to use their platform of celebrity to espouse their own political beliefs and pursuits instead of simply allowing those of us who simply want to relax and enjoy a good game, movie or song in the pursuit of our life, liberty and happiness to do so. Please do your politicking when you are off the clock!

I really think that multitudes of Americans would live much better lives, enjoy more liberty and be much happier if the above named groups of celebrity status would leave their political soap boxes at home when endeavoring to entertain us. After all, it really does seem to me that we have more than enough politics already in the Washington D.C. zoo, also known as the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of the federal government.

Rick Mendoza, Concord

Thank a farmer

The Washington Post article reprinted in the Observer July 16 on the benefits of no-till farming reminded me of A Way of Life Farm in Bostic, N.C. Its owners, Sarah Jane and Jamie Davis, have worked over years to create healthy soil from the red clay they found when they purchased the farm. They rely on no-till practices and methods that improve soil by turning to past ways of soil management. The resulting produce benefits both consumers and the environment. I think they and all our local farmers deserve a shout-out for their hard work on our behalf.

Nancy Zupanec, Charlotte