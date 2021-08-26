Plan to pay city workers $250 to get vaccinated is wrong. Those are my tax dollars.

Charlotte is among N.C. cities considering cash incentives for city workers who get vaccinated. Charlotte’s plan could offer already vaccinated employees and those who get vaccinated by Sept. 30 a $250 bonus. In Durham, workers who show proof that they have been fully vaccinated can get a $250 bonus and two paid vacation days. CHARLIE NEIBERGALL AP

The proposal to give $250 cash incentives to city workers who get vaccinated is like a robber pointing a gun at someone and saying: “I won’t shoot if you accept my gift of $250. It’s money I stole from these vaccinated people. I won’t miss it.”

So what if the money comes from federal COVID relief grants? Where does federal money come from? It comes from the rule followers who pay their taxes.

Give all workers a living wage. Do not reward them for doing what thousands of others have done to protect themselves and their communities.

Joan Zimmerman, Charlotte

Charlotte housing

In finding housing relief for Charlotte minorities, the Charlotte City Council should be reminded of what happened to the Brooklyn neighborhood. It was a lively area with plenty of business, yet the leaders of that day decided that ‘they’ wanted it for their use. Every time I see an article about affordable housing I think of what could have been if this tragedy never happened.

I am not a minority, but I’m wise enough to see wrong when wrong has been committed. Just look at the housing that could have been built where the stadium is sitting, where the old coliseum was located, on and on. I challenge the city council to review the Brooklyn tragedy in your hearts and do something about it.

Gerald C. Gibson, Lincolnton

Light rail takeover

Regarding “Light rail sped up ‘takeover’ of historically Black neighborhoods,” (Aug. 22):

Using hundreds of thousands of taxpayer money back in the early 2000’s, city planners began studying ideas for revitalization along the proposed light rail lines. Did planners ask nearby residents what they did and didn’t want the outcome to be? Why didn’t officials devise plans that would curb displacement?

At the end of the day, it’s not the fault of developers, nor human beings drawn to an area. It’s the fault of government leaders who are responsible for zoning, building codes and development incentives that ultimately drive outcomes.

Dina Kim, Charlotte

Unruly passengers

Regarding “Flight attendants learn self-defense, as reports of unruly passengers rise,” (Aug. 24):

It’s unfortunate that flight attendants need self-defense training to manage some air passengers who are unable to follow simple rules in a civilized way. Airlines don’t help the situation providing alcohol. In addition to civil and criminal penalties (fines/jail) the airlines must be willing to demonstrate a zero-tolerance policy with swift use of “no fly” penalties, with clearly stated warnings on tickets and at terminal gates. Losing a few paying customers who refuse to act civilly, is a small price to pay for air safety.

David Shimberg, Charlotte

Trump’s deal

Regarding “Biden must go” (Aug. 20 Forum):

Clearly, the Biden administration could have done a much better job planning the details of the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, but if you want to place blame for the Taliban assuming control of the country, then consider Donald Trump’s role. He signed the agreement that mandated a withdrawal in 2021 and excluded the Afghan government from the negotiations.

Over objections by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Trump also agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. As recently as June, Trump claimed credit for the coming withdrawal and declared no one “could stop the process.” The fate of Afghanistan was sealed on Feb. 29, 2020 when he signed the agreement with the Taliban.

Barry Jordan, Charlotte

Trust experts

I understand that everyone has the right to choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or not. What I don’t understand is the people who decide not to get the vaccine because they don’t trust the science or doctors.

Now, a great majority of those hospitalized with COVID are the unvaccinated who didn’t trust science. Ironically, they now trust science and the doctors to save their lives.

Don’t listen to the opinions of politicians, Facebook, your neighbors or talking heads on cable news channels about vaccinations. Listen to the science and the doctors. You know, the experts who save your life when you can’t breathe.

Chris Adolfi, Summerville, SC