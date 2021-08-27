NC roads are in bad shape and getting worse. Here’s what the state should do.

Potholes like this one in Mecklenburg County can be found on roads across the Charlotte area and across the state. Observer file photo

Repair NC roads

It was revealed recently that North Carolina has a $6.5 billion budget surplus. The streets and roads within the city of Charlotte that are designated as “state maintained,” (Providence Road/NC 16, for example) are in a condition one might find in less prosperous countries.

It appears NC DOT crews and contractors do not have the ability to install manholes and catch basins without having them settle and fail within three months. In the world of the N.C. Department of Transportation, the definition of “repair” is “patch.”

It’s long past time to correct this potentially deadly situation and return North Carolina to its former nickname: “The Good Roads State.”

Mecklenburg County has 17 representatives in the N.C. House and Senate. How about getting to the serious work of maintaining our infrastructure? We have the funds. We do not need to lower taxes; we need to put the resources we have to work.

John Walsh, Charlotte

Senate CRT bill

Regarding “NC Senate passes anti-Critical Race Theory bill that regulates how schools teach racism,” (Aug. 26):

Here we go again... In 1818, the N.C. General Assembly passed a law that prohibited anyone from teaching slaves to read or write. Now, more than 200 years later, in 2021, the N.C. Senate has passed a bill that will restrict the teaching of history in the classroom. If that bill becomes law, it will limit how teachers can teach about the discrimination and racism that transpired between 1818 and 2021.

Ed Shephard, Huntersville

NCHSAA

Regarding “Lawmakers say NCHSAA can oversee sports, with major changes,” (Aug. 27):

Lawmakers in North Carolina want to govern, in a roundabout way, high school athletics. State legislators should instead worry about making sure people are vaccinated, or at least wear masks in public, so that high schools can play their schedules and fans can attend games.

Claude Underwood, Charlotte

Blaming Trump

Regarding “Trump’s deal,” (Aug. 26 Forum):

The U.S. could have exited Afghanistan at its own pace, getting all American and Afghan civilians out first, as well as millions of dollars of military equipment.

I could go on and on describing the mistakes of the current administration in Afghanistan. It is time for President Biden to stop blaming Donald Trump for his administration’s mistakes and take responsibility. It is embarrassing to our allies and motivation for our enemies. We are a superpower and need to act like one.

Mike Van Glish, Charlotte

US withdrawal

Some people prefer to peel off a bandage slowly. Others give a fast pull. Regardless of the method, the wound beneath remains the same.

Our national wound is the war in Afghanistan and the United States is the bandage.

President Biden has chosen the “fast pull” method to remove us from 20 years and trillions of dollars spent on a hopeless war. Yes it hurts, but it wasn’t going to be easier if we stayed longer.

The chaos seen as thousands of people clamor to leave is merely a condensed version of what was inevitable.

George Evanoff, Midland

Death bed regrets

I know someone who won’t get vaccinated because he believes that COVID-19 is some sort of nefarious plot involving Bill Gates. That pretty much epitomizes our problem.

While some people may have legitimate reasons for not getting vaccinated, far too often resistance is a matter of misinformation, conspiracy theories and misguided political posturing.

Medical science gave us an opportunity to get this pandemic under control. Instead, we now find ourselves neck deep in another surge with a more contagious variant.

How many death bed regrets do we need to hear before attitudes change?

Arnie Grieves, Charlotte

Masks in school

On a recent television segment, a gentleman seemed to be at a loss on what to tell children why they must wear a mask to school.

It is simply the same thing a parent should tell a young child why they must ride in a car seat or why an older child must wear a seat belt. Tell them you love them with all your heart and as a parent it is your job to keep them safe. That is all they need to hear.

Gail Austin, Concord

Turn it down!

Did the entire audio staff at Bank of America Stadium suddenly become hearing impaired?

At the Aug. 21 game the announcements and music were so loud you could not speak to the person next to you. And I’m not saying this because I have “old guy” syndrome — “Turn the music down! Get off my lawn!”

If the volume was intended to boost enthusiasm, it didn’t work.

I’ve gone to most home games since Season 1, but I’m not going to sit through such sonic bombardment.

Gary Stephens, Charlotte