11 places in Charlotte to watch this year’s Women’s World Cup soccer

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Editor’s note: A version of this story originally appeared in Charlotte Five.

Charlotte has plenty of places to catch the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, whether you are a passionate supporter, a casual fan or new to the game.

The tournament kicked off in Paris on Friday, when host France routed South Korea 4-0.

The United States is the reigning champion, winning the tournament in 2015 (and 1991 and 1999). The Americans will play in Group F, beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Thailand. Group play continues against Chile (noon, June 16) and Sweden (3 p.m., June 20).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here are some places in Charlotte where you can catch all the action:

Courtyard Hooligans, 140 Brevard Court: The Upper Deck is home to Chelsea (an English Premier League side who played an exhibition in Charlotte in 2015). However, downstairs is home to all, whether you are there at 7 a.m. on an early kickoff on Saturday morning or late at night for a pint. This is not the place to be basic. You are either there for the match, beer or liquor. Do not ask for a mimosa.

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, 911 E. Morehead St.: It’s home of the Queen City Outlaws, the Charlotte chapter of the American Outlaws — the group you may notice on television chanting for 90 minutes straight during national team games. If you’re looking for a group to follow the USWNT with, this is it.

Jackalope Jacks, 1801 Commonwealth Ave.: It’s Plaza Midwood’s soccer spot. If you’re looking to avoid uptown, this is the spot to do it.

Jack’s House, 1523 Elizabeth Ave.: It’s home of the Charlotte Independence, which plays in the USL Championship. The bar is connected to the team’s office in the heart of Elizabeth.

Queen City Bites and Crafts, 135 Brevard Court: Home to Everton fans during the Premier League season, QCBC also sits across from Romare Bearden Park. It shares Brevard Court with Belfast, Hooligans, Valhalla and other businesses. P.S. QCBC’s menu is served at Hooligans.

Rí Rá, 208 N. Tryon St.: Queen City Gooners — the Arsenal supporters of Charlotte — religiously gather here during the Premier League season, regardless of how early the game starts. Pull up a chair and prepare to watch Carli Lloyd and former North Carolina star Crystal Dunn.

Sir Edmond Halley’s, 4151 Park Road: Located in Park Road Shopping Center, Sir Ed’s is another great sit-down spot. Tucked away, it can be easy to miss on your first visit. If you’re parked near the Harris Teeter, follow the shops until you find an alley on your left next to CO. Sir Edmond’s is at the bottom of a set of steps.

The Belfast Mill, 144 Brevard Court, Suite A: Head here if you’re looking for the game and a drink. It’s an Irish pub that actually makes you feel like you’ve stumbled through a door into Dublin.

The 12th Man by Hooligans, 12206 Copper Way, Suite 124: Hooligans captured hearts across Charlotte during the men’s World Cup in 2014. Weekend mornings there are almost a religious experience, but not everyone wants to stand for an entire match. Take the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur last weekend — the place was so packed that many could not get in. Enter 12th Man. Located inside the Interstate 485 loop near Ballantyne, 12th Man offers more of the sit-down and order a bite and a pint experience with a splash of the eternal Hooligans essence.





Tyber Creek Pub, 1933 South Blvd.: If you’re looking for a South End spot, this is it. There’s plenty of outdoor space, a great menu and a kitchen that stays open until midnight. Sounds like a win. In addition to showing the tournament, Tyber Creek will also be giving away tickets to the June 23 Gold Cup doubleheader, as well as the July 20 International Champions Cup match between Arsenal and Roma.

Valhalla, 317 S. Church St.: Ardent Liverpool supporters already know about this place. With fabulous food and dedicated soccer supporters, it’s a good way to ease yourself into Brevard Court.