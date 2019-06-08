Champions: Charlotte Checkers hold off Wolves to win their first AHL Calder Cup

Is Charlotte becoming a hockey town? The Checkers road to the Calder Cup might make you think so. The Charlotte Checkers will face the Chicago Wolves in the first game of the AHL's Calder Cup on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bojangles' Coliseum. The Checkers defeated the Toronto Marlies in double overtime to advance on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Checkers will face the Chicago Wolves in the first game of the AHL's Calder Cup on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bojangles' Coliseum. The Checkers defeated the Toronto Marlies in double overtime to advance on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Charlotte has a hockey champion.

The Charlotte Checkers captured the minor-league franchise’s first Calder Cup with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves in Rosemont, Illinois, on Saturday. The Checkers, in their ninth season in the American Hockey League, won the best-of-7 series 4-1.

Checkers forward Andrew Poturalski was the Jack Butterfield Award, given to the most valuable player of the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Poturalski has 12 goals and 11 assists for a playoff-best 23 points.

The Checkers’ last championship came in 1996, when they won the Jack Riley Cup in their third season in the ECHL.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

AHL Calder Cup Finals

Chicago Wolves vs. Charlotte Checkers

Game 1: Wolves 4, Checkers 3 (OT)

Game 2: Checkers 5, Wolves 3

Game 3: Checkers 4, Wolves 1

Game 4: Checkers 5, Wolves 3

Game 5: Checkers 5, Wolves 3