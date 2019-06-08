Sports
Champions: Charlotte Checkers hold off Wolves to win their first AHL Calder Cup
Is Charlotte becoming a hockey town? The Checkers road to the Calder Cup might make you think so.
Charlotte has a hockey champion.
The Charlotte Checkers captured the minor-league franchise’s first Calder Cup with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves in Rosemont, Illinois, on Saturday. The Checkers, in their ninth season in the American Hockey League, won the best-of-7 series 4-1.
Checkers forward Andrew Poturalski was the Jack Butterfield Award, given to the most valuable player of the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs.
Poturalski has 12 goals and 11 assists for a playoff-best 23 points.
The Checkers’ last championship came in 1996, when they won the Jack Riley Cup in their third season in the ECHL.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
AHL Calder Cup Finals
Chicago Wolves vs. Charlotte Checkers
Game 1: Wolves 4, Checkers 3 (OT)
Game 2: Checkers 5, Wolves 3
Game 3: Checkers 4, Wolves 1
Game 4: Checkers 5, Wolves 3
Game 5: Checkers 5, Wolves 3
