Charlotte Checkers win Game 3 at Chicago to take series lead in AHL Calder Cup Finals
Is Charlotte becoming a hockey town? The Checkers road to the Calder Cup might make you think so.
Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 38 shots, and the Charlotte Checkers defeated the Chicago Wolves 4-1 to take the lead in the AHL Calder Cup Finals in Rosemont, Illinois, on Wednesday night.
The Checkers now lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 is set for Thursday night at the Wolves’ Allstate Arena.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
AHL Calder Cup Finals
Chicago Wolves vs. Charlotte Checkers
Game 1: Wolves 4, Checkers 3 (OT)
Game 2: Checkers 5, Wolves 3
Game 3: Checkers 4, Wolves 1
Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m.: at Chicago
Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m.: at Chicago
Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m.: at Charlotte*
Friday, June 14, 7 p.m.: at Charlotte*
*if necessary; games will air live on NHL Network except Game 4 (1 p.m. Friday). All games stream live on AHLTV.
