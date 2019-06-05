Charlotte Checkers win Game 3 at Chicago to take series lead in AHL Calder Cup Finals

Is Charlotte becoming a hockey town? The Checkers road to the Calder Cup might make you think so. The Charlotte Checkers will face the Chicago Wolves in the first game of the AHL's Calder Cup on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bojangles' Coliseum. The Checkers defeated the Toronto Marlies in double overtime to advance on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Checkers will face the Chicago Wolves in the first game of the AHL's Calder Cup on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bojangles' Coliseum. The Checkers defeated the Toronto Marlies in double overtime to advance on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 38 shots, and the Charlotte Checkers defeated the Chicago Wolves 4-1 to take the lead in the AHL Calder Cup Finals in Rosemont, Illinois, on Wednesday night.

The Checkers now lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 is set for Thursday night at the Wolves’ Allstate Arena.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

AHL Calder Cup Finals

Chicago Wolves vs. Charlotte Checkers

Game 1: Wolves 4, Checkers 3 (OT)

Game 2: Checkers 5, Wolves 3

Game 3: Checkers 4, Wolves 1

Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m.: at Chicago

Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m.: at Chicago

Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m.: at Charlotte*

Friday, June 14, 7 p.m.: at Charlotte*