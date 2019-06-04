Suspension only fuels tensions between Checkers, Wolves in AHL finals

Charlotte Checkers even series with 5-3 win over the Wolves The Charlotte Checkers even the series against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, June 2, 2019 with a 5-3 win. The victory was marred by the antics of a Chicago Wolves player hitting a defenseless Checkers player in the final moments of play too jeers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Checkers even the series against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, June 2, 2019 with a 5-3 win. The victory was marred by the antics of a Chicago Wolves player hitting a defenseless Checkers player in the final moments of play too jeers.

The Charlotte Checkers and Chicago Wolves have played 120 minutes of tight, tough hockey, but one second of Game 2 is overshadowing the Calder Cup Finals as the series resumes Wednesday night.

A fight that broke out with 0.8 seconds left in the Checkers’ 5-3 victory Sunday has resulted in a one-game suspension for Curtis McKenzie, the Wolves’ leading playoff goal-scorer.

McKenzie won’t be in the lineup for Game 3, set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Allstate Arena in suburban Chicago. The best-of-7 series is tied after two games.

That last-second fight also appears to have created some tension between head coaches Mike Vellucci of Charlotte and Rocky Thompson of Chicago.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vellucci expressed frustration after Sunday’s game with the actions of McKenzie, a 28-year-old winger who has played 100 games in the NHL and several seasons in the American Hockey League.

McKenzie received 27 minutes in penalties – including two misconducts – after punching Checkers center Steven Lorentz.

The Wolves said Charlotte’s Patrick Brown skated into one of their players and cross-checked him and that McKenzie was retaliating. The Checkers argued that McKenzie went after Lorentz, who had fallen onto the ice in the pushing and shoving and was defenseless.

For those of you who haven't seen the end of Game 2 between Charlotte and the @Chicago_Wolves.



Curtis McKenzie throws several big punches at Steven Lorentz. https://t.co/yzBUUcyyPg — John Dietz (@johndietzdh) June 4, 2019

“I used to have respect for somebody that played 100 games in the NHL, but that was bush league,” Vellucci said Sunday night.

On Tuesday, according to media reports from Chicago, Thompson took exception with Vellucci’s comments.

“I am really upset with the coach’s comments,” Thompson said, according to tweets from Megan Mawicke of WBBM-TV and John Dietz of the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald. “He went after our player. I don’t go after his players. I have an issue with that.”

Vellucci downplayed the incident Tuesday, saying, “Everyone wants to focus on those last 10 seconds. Those were two really good hockey games between two really good hockey teams that want to win.”

Vellucci declined comment on the suspension for McKenzie, who has scored eight goals in the playoffs.

Otherwise, the Checkers conducted a morning drill Tuesday at the arena in Rosemont, saying they are looking forward to the next three games in Chicago.

“Against Toronto, we were very solid on the road,” defenseman Roland McKeown said. “We’ve done well this season away from home.”

Vellucci noted that playing at home carries distractions, such as taking care of friends and family members visiting from out-of-town to see the games.

“Now it’s just hockey,” he said. “Sometimes that’s beneficial.”

Vellucci said Lorentz, who suffered some facial injuries in the incident with McKenzie, skated Tuesday and could play Wednesday night. Defenseman Josiah Didier, injured in Game 1, is questionable for Game 3.

AHL Calder Cup Finals

Chicago Wolves vs. Charlotte Checkers

Game 1: Wolves 4, Checkers 3 (OT)

Game 2: Checkers 5, Wolves 3

Wednesday: at Chicago

June 6, 8 p.m.: at Chicago

June 8, 8 p.m.: at Chicago

June 13, 7 p.m.: at Charlotte*

June 14, 7 p.m.: at Charlotte*

*if necessary; games will air live on NHL Network except Game 4 (1 p.m. Friday). All games stream live on AHLTV.