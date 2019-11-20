The pros and cons of the Hurricanes’ 13-7-1 start in the 2019-20 season

Some pros and cons about the Carolina Hurricanes after the first 21 games:

Pro: Fast start

With a 13-7-1 record and 27 points, the Canes are averaging 1.29 points a game and are on pace for a 105-point season. That’s easily a playoff pace -- they made it last year with 99. In franchise history, only the 2005-06 Canes had more points (29) after the first 21 games and most remember how that season ended: the Stanley Cup upraised.

The Canes’ three-game sweep on the road, capped by the 4-2 win Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks, was a franchise first although Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour laughed after the game and said, “That doesn’t sound very milestone-ish, to be honest.”

Con: Hot Metro

The Canes were third in the Metropolitan Division after Tuesday’s games, but it’s hard to catch up with the Washington Capitals (36 points) going 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and the New York Islanders (31 points) going 9-0-1 and now with a 15-game point streak that’s their best since 1982.

As Brind’Amour said, “You can’t gain any ground in our division. Everybody wins. I don’t know what it’s going to take to get into the playoffs but it’s going to be a crazy number. There’s no margin for error.”

Pro: Sizzling Svech

At 19, forward Andrei Svechnikov is fast becoming more of a complete player. As an 18-year-old rookie, the Russian forward scored 20 goals but none came on the power play. This season, he has 10 goals including four power-play scores, and No. 37 is a goalie’s nightmare with his wickedly good quick wrister from the left circle.

Svechnikov has a five-game point streak and 23 points in 21 games, and, of course, that lacrosse “Michigan” score. He’s more mindful defensively and has gotten better at eliminating the many stick infractions he had as a rookie. Said Brind’Amour: “He’s getting better and better every night, that’s what’s amazing to watch. He wants to be a superstar, I think, and he’s heading in the right direction.”

Con: Hobbled Haula

In describing his right knee injury last season, Canes center Erik Haula said: “Dislocated patella with chipped bone and cartilage inside the knee.” It was that serious, requiring major surgery. Traded to the Canes in the offseason, Haula believed all the months of rehab had gotten the knee back to full strength and stability, but some lingering issues have him out of the lineup for what appears to be an indefinite period of time.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (19) scores on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) during the shootout to give the Hurricanes’ a 4-3 victory on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Pro: Doug-ie, Doug-ie

Is any defenseman in the league playing better than the Canes’ Dougie Hamilton? In his second season with Carolina, he has found a comfort zone, on and off the ice, and it shows in his play, which is All-Star quality and could make him a Norris Trophy candidate as the NHL’s best D-man.

Hamilton has 27 goals since the start of the 2018-19 season and has nine in the first 21 games this season. Both totals lead NHL defensemen. Any wonder why Canes fans chant his name at PNC Arena?

Con: Need more from more

The Canes are counting on more offensive contributions and consistency from some of their forwards. Nino Niederreiter did score Tuesday against the Blackhawks with a strong move and quick backhander, giving him a third goal in 21 games. Center Jordan Staal also has three goals this season and Ryan Dzingel four.

The Canes were seventh in the league in goals per game (3.48) after 21 games and eighth on the power play (23.4 percent). Rookie forward Martin Necas has had a nice start, effective at even strength and on the power play. Imagine if some guys really heat up. “We need everybody,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday.

Pro: Fraternal Finns

It’s easy to suggest Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen should always be on the ice together. Same line, power play, penalty killing ... doesn’t matter the situation, the Finnish forwards should be out there as a tandem. Says Aho, “I like to play with him and I feel he likes to play with me. It’s a chemistry thing.” Yes. There’s that sixth sense between the two that can’t be taught or coached. And then with Svechnikov on their line ...

Con: Uneven goaltending

Goalie Petr Mrazek, with a two-year contract extension, has become the steady No. 1 goalie the Canes have wanted. Nearly unbeatable at home, he’s 10-3-1 overall this season and has a 2.57 goals-against average., with two shutouts. James Reimer is 3-4-0 in seven starts with a 3.07 GAA, but the veteran did win his last outing at Minnesota with 32 saves on Saturday.

Last year’s tandem of Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney tag-teamed each other well. The Canes will need more of the same from Mrazek and Reimer.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) celebrates his game-winning goal with center Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Washington. The Hurricanes won 3-2. Nick Wass AP

Pro: Overtime success

Overtimes in the NHL have regressed from what began as frenetic 3-on-3 shootouts to more of a puck-possession slog but the Canes have been successful at any pace. They’re 4-1 in games decided in the five-minute overtime periods, compared to 5-5 last season. The OT winners have come from: Jake Gardiner, Jaccob Slavin, Hamilton and Svechnikov.

Con: Protecting leads

The Canes won the last two overtime games, against Buffalo and Minnesota, but only after failing to protect two-goal leads. Granted, both were road games and the Sabres and Wild were pushing, urged on by their fans. It almost happened again Tuesday at the United Center when the Blackhawks, trailing 3-0 entering the third period, pulled within 3-2 but the Canes staved them off this time. No OT needed.

One caveat: The Canes are 8-0-0 when leading after two periods, so they are finding ways to get it done, even if it has Brind’Amour furiously chewing his gum at times.